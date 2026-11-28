Australia led 7-0 early through a Jeremy Williams try but conceded 38 points as Ireland scored five tries and a penalty to win the Nations Championship finals round clash at Twickenham, leaving the Wallabies less than a year to prepare for the home World Cup.

Australia lost 38-14 to Ireland in the finals round of the Nations Championship at Twickenham, despite leading 7-0 early in the match. Ireland, the second-ranked team in the world, scored five tries and a penalty goal to overwhelm the Wallabies after an encouraging opening quarter from the visitors.

At the end of a long season of mixed results, the Wallabies had hoped to snatch a brilliant win against a full-strength Ireland side. Up against that opposition, the Wallabies looked menacing early. The forwards more than held their own and the backs sniped through regularly, only to be brought down in extremis.

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The forwards were picking off line-outs with great work by Josh Canham and Jeremy Williams, while the backs probed and picked at every weak point they could find. If it had been a boxing match, Australia would have been way ahead on points.

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As it was rugby, the only points the Wallabies could find in that period came from lock Jeremy Williams driving so low from the base of the ruck that his nose ploughed a furrow in the Twickenham turf, his ears leaving snail-trails on the evening dew. It was unstoppable. Try. Converted, the Wallabies led 7-0 and all seemed right with the world, if only they could hold on until halftime to regroup.

Kurtley Beale Fairy Tale Return

When Max Jorgensen went off at the 30th minute mark for a head injury assessment, it saw Kurtley Beale come on for the vaunted fairy-tale return after five years out, at the age of 37. The problem was, he looked 37. The ball went awry from his first touch, and try as hard as he did, the magic seemed gone. Beale was winning his 96th cap for the Wallabies but struggled to make an impact.

Ireland immediately started to dominate territory, camping in Australia's 22 to pick off two quick converted tries, with a bonus penalty goal thrown in to lead 17-7 at the break. The Wallabies could not respond before halftime and went into the sheds trailing by ten points.

Again, with the athletically gifted Wallaby outside-centre Joseph Aukuso Suaalii one of the most lethal men in the world from the kick-off at a range of anything up to 20 metres, Australia kicked off once again 25 metres, just beyond his reach. Straining to get to the ball, Suaalii got to the man in the air instead, gave away a penalty, and Ireland scored shortly afterwards to lead 24-7.

Wallabies Crumble In Careless Play

In just over 15 minutes of play, the Wallabies had gone from dominating the second-best team in the world to being dominated. They had shown what they could do, only to crumble like a Sao in a blender through careless and injudicious play.

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The extremely promising Wallabies half-back Kalani Thomas went over after great work by Taniela Tupou to bring it back to 24-14, but at that point it was all over bar the shouting of supporters at the TV screen. Another clinically lethal Irish try from reserve forward James McNabney saw Ireland lead 31-14, a feat he doubled up with a minute to go to make it 38-14. All up, it was frustrating for the Wallabies and their fans.

The final scoreline reflected Ireland's clinical finishing and Australia's inability to sustain their early pressure across the full 80 minutes. The Wallabies are good enough to menace a top-ranked side like Ireland. A huge upset was not out of the question. In the end, though, it is just the supporters who finished upset.

The performance showed flashes of what the team can produce, but it came together only in spots and that was all. This can be done. They can do it. They have less than a year to sort themselves out before the home World Cup.

Australia Outstanding Players Challenge

Australia has some outstanding players. All three back-rowers Carlo Tizzano, Tom Hooper and Rob Valetini had strong games. Len Ikitau had his moments, as did Jorgensen and Suaalii. The challenge will be to come up with the right halves combination, stick to it, and have the side as a whole learn how to sustain for 80 minutes.

The hard work starts on New Year's Day. It can be done.