Australia ended their year with a 38-14 loss to Ireland at Twickenham, raising concerns about their World Cup prospects. Key issues include Carter Gordon's inconsistency, the impact of Max Jorgensen's injury, and scrum safety.

Australia's rugby team ended their season with a disappointing 38-14 loss to Ireland at Twickenham on Friday evening. The defeat has raised serious questions about the Wallabies' World Cup chances.

The Wallabies started brightly against an Ireland side that looked flat after a big effort against the Springboks last weekend. Early on, Australia's forwards held their own, and the backs probed effectively. Lock Jeremy Williams scored a try from close range, converted, giving Australia a 7-0 lead.

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Jorgensen Injury Shifts Momentum

However, the momentum shifted when Max Jorgensen was forced off for a head injury assessment after an aerial collision with Ireland fullback Hugo Keenan. Jorgensen's ability to regain box kicks had been a major weapon, helping Australia play in the right areas. His exit disrupted the backline and put pressure on resources due to the 6-2 bench split.

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Kurtley Beale came on at No.12 for his first Test in five years, but his first involvement was an error, and the veteran looked his age at 37 in his 96th cap. Ireland dominated territory after that, scoring two quick converted tries and a penalty to lead 17-7 at the break. In the second half, Australia's kick-offs again failed to reach Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, a lethal runner from up to 20 metres.

Straining to get the ball, Suaalii collided with a man in the air, conceding a penalty, and Ireland scored soon after to lead 24-7. Australia briefly fought back when half-back Kalani Thomas scored after great work by Taniela Tupou, making it 24-14. But Ireland sealed the win with two tries from reserve forward James McNabney, the second in the final minute, for a 38-14 final score.

Flyhalf Struggles And Scrum Issues

Carter Gordon's performance at No.10 contrasted with Ireland's Sam Prendergast, who was named man of the match. Gordon started well but deteriorated, and a knock-on from a high kick in the second half echoed past struggles. The Wallabies end the year with no clear answer at fly-half. Up front, the scrum struggled, particularly with the new brake foot requirement.

Replacement hooker Josh Nasser had his foot forward, making him redundant as a scrummager. Two late scrums on Australia's ball were smashed, with the first needing a reset and the second driven off the ball. This effectively made it eight against seven, raising safety concerns. Twickenham was far from full for the match, with a patchy crowd.

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The Nations Championship finals weekend will need creative thinking to fill the 82,000-capacity arena. Smaller venues could be preferable to the subdued atmosphere. The loss leaves Australia with less than a year to sort themselves out before the home World Cup. They have shown they can menace top sides but lack consistency.

Key Players Shine Ahead Of World Cup

All three back-rowers Carlo Tizzano, Tom Hooper, and Rob Valetini had strong games. Len Ikitau, Jorgensen, and Suaalii had their moments. The challenge is to find the right halves combination, stick to it, and sustain performance for 80 minutes. As the year ends, the hard work starts on New Year's Day.

It can be done, but the Wallabies must address their issues quickly to become genuine World Cup contenders.