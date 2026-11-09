Wallabies Suffer Record 45-22 Defeat Against England at Twickenham

England scored seven tries to crush the Wallabies 45-22 at Twickenham, their biggest ever score against Australia. The loss is Australia's third straight on the Spring Tour and piles pressure on coach Les Kiss.

England defeated the Wallabies 45-22 at Twickenham, their biggest ever score against Australia. The loss is Australia's third straight on the Spring Tour and piles pressure on coach Les Kiss.

England ran in seven tries to three, dominating all facets. Wallabies captain Harry Wilson said, We didn't fire a shot. England were the better side. They fronted up physically.

Also read Wilson backs Wallabies to overpower mutinous England

Our defence wasn't physical enough, and we didn't slow the ball down. Credit to England. The match began disastrously for Australia. England dominated the opening 40 minutes, with the Wallabies barely featuring.

England's speed at the breakdown and bravery with ball in hand contrasted with the Wallabies' insipid defence, forced too narrow by England's outside backs. England were immediately on the attack and had a second try scratched for an earlier forward pass. After an obstruction penalty, England kicked to the corner and rolled in a try to hooker Jamie George in the 8th minute. Ryan Lonergan banged over a penalty in the 10th minute.

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At 19-3 down with a minute to go in the first half, England were pressing. Henry Pollock made a break, but Max Jorgensen intercepted a looping pass and ran 70 metres to score, bringing the score to 19-10 at half-time. It was the Wallabies' only line break of the half. Any hope was quickly extinguished.

England dominate second half play

England scored again in the first two minutes of the second half to lead 26-10. The England forward pack made ground with every charge, and the back-line habitually moved the advantage line forward. Penalties were conceded freely by Australia, at one point five in a row. Wallaby prop Angus Bell became the first international player to be sin-binned for a hip-drop tackle under new rules in the 32nd minute.

England scored two tries during his absence. Basic errors plagued the Wallabies, including not putting the ball in straight at line-outs. England extended their lead to 38-10 courtesy of two successive tries from Henry Pollock, the blonde back-rower rushed on as an emergency winger. It looked like a complete humiliation was on the cards.

Australia showed some fight with tries from Jeremy Williams and Filipo Daugunu to close to 38-22, but it was beside the point. A final English try finished the scoring at 45-22, a fair reflection of the match. Wilson said, It is really disappointing. We didn't really fire a shot in that first half and I guess we were really excited to go out there and try and fire some shots and really back our game.

England put us in tough field position. It felt like we're always trying to exit, get out of our end. Wilson added, I am really disappointed because I expect better from us, and we've got to take those learnings next week into Scotland because we know when we're at our best and we're backing our game and we're really putting teams under threat. Coach Les Kiss said, England pinned us well.

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Kiss admits England controlled field

They controlled that field position, and put pressure on us at different times. We just didn't get going, particularly in the first half. I give a lot of credit to England, the way they imposed their plan on us and didn't give us a chance to impose what we would like to have done with the ball.

Kiss added, Our training all week was really about making sure we found those opportunities that we believed was in the defence line of England. We just didn't really fire a shot to get to those spaces. We need to be better. Losses like that make you sit back and make you take an internal look into a few things.

It is important to not look too far and too wide, we need to narrow down a few things that we can work on together. It is a disappointment tonight but we have seven days to turn that around. England captain Maro Itoje said pre-game, Each game is new but there's no doubt that against teams you're going to play down the line, you want them to know that you've got their number.

We want to win this weekend for this weekend's sake, but we also want to win because we don't want to give the opposition an inch. We want to show ourselves and show England fans that we've turned a corner. For that reason, this game is huge. In one of several telling stats, Australia didn't enter England's quarter until the 37th minute.

Wallabies defensive stats highlighted

England missed just two of 81 tackles in the opening half, and the only line break conceded was Jorgensen's intercept. Positives for Australia were limited. Ben Donaldson and Filipo Daugunu did OK off the bench, combining for four clean breaks while the rest of the team had just three in total. But those are thin straws to clutch at.

The Wallabies now head north to take on Scotland at Murrayfield. Kiss must add Rob Valetini to the starting line-up. The penetrating back-rower made an immediate impact off the bench and it is a mystery why he was not there from the first. Carter Gordon must also be added, despite coming back from injury.

He has always been able to unleash the backline and that is what the team desperately needs.