Australia has dramatically improved its defence and red-zone efficiency across the Nations Championship, but a season-high 14 penalties against Wales loom as a fatal flaw before the fifth-place playoff against Ireland at Twickenham.

The Wallabies will face Ireland in the Nations Championship fifth-place playoff at Twickenham on Friday, carrying a dramatically improved defensive record but also a serious discipline problem that could prove fatal against the world No.2 side.

Australia began the tournament with a record 45-22 loss to England, conceding 621 carry metres at 4.93 metres per carry and ten clean breaks. That continued a disturbing pattern from both Bledisloe Cup losses and raised questions about the new defensive system under Les Kiss and Scott McLeod. In a wet-weather clash against Scotland the following week, the Wallabies cut the conceded carry metres by more than half to 305 metres at 2.03 metres per carry, allowing just one linebreak.

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Wallabies Defensive Record Improves Against Wales

Against Wales, they held their rivals to 394 carry metres at 3.23 metres per carry and four clean breaks. Their strength in the collisions improved sharply. Australia made five dominant tackles against England, rising to 11 against Scotland and 10 against Wales. Where the Wallabies truly shone against Wales was defending their own tryline, and they had to do plenty of it.

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Wales had 20 entries into the Wallabies quarter but scored only 26 points, a rate of 1.3 points per entry. That was the lowest figure among games involving top ten sides at the weekend. Scotland's one point per entry in a 67-5 win over Japan was the only lower mark. Australia held Wales up three times over the line.

Welsh captain Dewi Lake said post-game that the Aussies had pulled the Uno reverse card on them, doing exactly what Wales had done against the All Blacks a week earlier, when they held New Zealand to 1.8 points per entry from 16 entries. Our defence, when we do it well, it is a real point of difference for us, Wallabies captain Harry Wilson said afterwards.

When we bring the line speed, we put teams under pressure, and I thought our D-zone defence was unbelievable. We probably took a bit from what Wales did last week against the All Blacks, Wilson added. It is just people really working hard for each other.

Offensive Efficiency Rises With Fewer Turnovers

Helped by a dramatic reduction in turnovers, from 19 against England to eight against Wales, a tour-high five wins on contestable kicks and a big improvement in gainline carries at 50 per cent, Australia was just as effective at the other end. With far less possession and territory, the Wallabies struck with 2.9 points per entry on nine visits to the Welsh red zone.

Excluding Scotland's big win over Japan, that was the highest of all Nations Championship teams at the weekend. But one troubling stat column will be jumping off the page for Kiss: discipline. The Wallabies conceded a season-high 14 penalties against Wales, and 11 were given away in their own half. It provided Wales with multiple corner lineouts, and though Australia mostly defended the maul well, they also conceded three maul tries.

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Discipline Concerns Loom Before Ireland Clash

Banking on a strong maul defence to stop a key weapon of Ireland will not be a winning strategy on Saturday morning AEDT. Meanwhile, reserve halfback Kalani Thomas talked up the importance of always staying ready after an impressive performance from the bench in the second half against Wales. The 24-year-old debuted against France on the spring tour last year and also played against New Zealand and Argentina this year.

He had been unused for 16 Tests and had just 34 minutes of Test rugby experience before the weekend. His assured 22-minute stint was impressive. It is always challenging not getting game time, Thomas said. It is sort of a cut-throat sport, but my job each week is just to either prep the boys that are playing, or if I do get a chance, then Kissy is big on owning your readiness.

So that is one thing that the boys that have not played, we really pride ourselves on is knowing our knowledge and knowing that it is a next-man-up mentality. Kissie is really onto that, Thomas said. Waratahs halfback Teddy Wilson was initially selected as the squad's third halfback, allowing Thomas to join the Australia A tour of the USA to get game time.

With Tate McDermott expecting a child back home, Thomas was originally due to join the tour last week, but he ended up flying from the US to do the full tour. The progress bodes well for the Wallabies as they seek to finish the year on a strong note against Ireland.