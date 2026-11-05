Wallabies fix defence after 66 missed tackles and 13 tries conceded in Bledisloe defeats

Angus Bell says Australia's defensive problems against the All Blacks were about effort, not structure, as the Wallabies prepare to face England at Twickenham.

Wallabies star prop Angus Bell says the team has made changes after the painful lessons of their one-sided Bledisloe series defeat, and insists the defensive meltdown against the All Blacks came down to effort rather than structure.

Australia missed 66 tackles across 160 minutes in the two Tests and conceded 13 tries, raising questions about their defensive set-up. They shipped 93 points in total against a rampant New Zealand attack. Bell said the fault lay with the players, not the system. There was never any questions about our defensive systems, Bell said.

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Bell Blames Effort For Defensive Meltdown

Stormy has been great for us, and we have shown how good our defence can be on our line and throughout a game. I would say it was down to effort areas, me included. We needed to be better, we needed to slow the ball, we needed to create havoc at the breakdown, we just did not, he said.

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They are classy players: Cam Roigard, Damian McKenzie, Beauden Barrett just flying around the field with lightning-quick ball, it is just not a pretty picture. So any team that does not do that to the All Blacks, it is very hard to defend. Bell said slowing the ball was the key. It does not matter really about system, it was about how can we slow the ball down.

I feel like we got that in the second half of the second Test; we were able to slow their ball down, make the ruck a bit more of a problem for them, and then get on the front foot when we had the ball. So we did fix it within the game; we have just got to make sure we do it for 80 minutes, he said.

And that is what we are aiming to do this weekend against England: put forward a holistic performance that goes across the 80 minutes like we did a couple of years ago. The Wallabies have made changes to their defence since taking over as part of Les Kiss team in August. Bell said adapting between opponents is now a priority.

Wallabies Aim For Holistic Performance Against England

We have just got to be able to change and manoeuvre between teams; England are not going to be the same as the All Blacks, he said. Do they suit us more or not? Again, it is all about how we prepare, how we train, how we play. Australia return to Twickenham, where they won a dramatic match two years ago.

Max Jorgensen recalled that night. Two years ago, 2024, was a pretty special night for the whole team, Jorgensen said. It is pretty cool to win at Twickenham, the home of rugby. It is a hard place to win, and to do it in that fashion was pretty cool.

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That win came after Australia rallied from being 15-3 down after 20 minutes, with the lead changing hands four times in the second half and England scoring to go ahead in the 79th minute before a skilful Len Ikitau flick laid on the decisive try. But the grittiness of the Wallabies performance that day is often forgotten.

Jorgensen Reflects On Twickenham History And Lessons

Contrastingly, the Wallabies were in the contest last year at Twickenham, trailing 10-7 with 25 minutes to go, but then fell out of it. Jorgensen said the disappointment of that loss has not erased the belief gained from the 2024 victory. But obviously a disappointing one last year; did not really go our way, not how we hoped, he said. So want to take those learnings into this week and hopefully put out a really good performance.

The Wallabies 23-man squad this weekend will likely contain 15 of the men who played in that 2024 match. It can be a daunting place: 85,000, you know, singing, chanting, sort of a different type of atmosphere than you get over in Australia, Jorgensen said. So to have that confidence of knowing we have done it before and that we can do it is, yeah, definitely good.

Off the field, the Wallabies welcomed Northampton-based flanker Josh Kemeny back for a session on Wednesday at their training base in Teddington. The 2023 Wallaby is not being considered for selection this weekend.