Australian flag stitched from Japanese rags by POWs to be given to war memorial

Hazel Donaldson, 106, keeps the flag her late husband helped make from a captured Japanese flag in a Saigon POW camp. It will go to the Australian War Memorial.

Hazel Donaldson, nearly 106 and living in a retirement home in Forster, NSW, has kept a unique Australian flag for almost two decades since the death of her husband.

The flag was stitched by Australian prisoners of war in a Saigon camp from the remnants of a Japanese flag. It is believed to be the first Allied flag raised in a liberated POW camp in Asia. Her husband, Private Alan James Jimmy Donaldson from Urunga, was a member of the Australian 8th Division. In February 1942, the 8th Division fought Japanese forces storming Singapore.

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Though only 14 per cent of the defending Allied soldiers, they suffered nearly three-quarters of the casualties. By the time British commander General Arthur Percival surrendered, 1789 Australians had been killed, 1306 wounded and 15,395 taken prisoner. Jim Donaldson was one of the survivors. After three months in Changi Prison, he was sent to work on the Thai-Burma Railway, built by the Japanese as a possible supply route for an attack on India.

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On starvation rations, work began at dawn and continued into the night by bamboo torchlight, digging cuttings such as Hellfire Pass and Hintok. Dozens of Jims close mates died from starvation, malaria, cholera and Japanese brutality. At night, the men smelled the acrid smoke of fellow Australians being burned in cremation pits. Unable to bear it, Jim escaped with American POW Otto Carl Schwarz to fight with Chinese guerrillas in Malaya.

Escape Through Jungle And Recapture

They travelled 480 kilometres through jungle before being recaptured. Beaten savagely, they had their wrists bound with wire and were looped around a tree for three days and nights without food or water. Their mates risked their lives crawling out at night to keep them alive.

First they brought water-soaked handkerchiefs for parched lips, then canteens, and finally hard biscuits and small portions of rice saved from their own rations. Jim later told Hazel the only thing that kept him alive was the hope he could see her again. As the war ended after the bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Jim was in a POW camp in Saigon with 68 Australians, 200 Americans and other Allied POWs too sick to be sent to Japan.

American bombers flew overhead unchallenged. Japanese officers whispered, some tearful. The war is over? one mate asked a guard. Yes, the guard replied.

Prisoners Stitch Unique Australian Flag

We now friends. Like hell we are. The Japanese flag over the camp was torn down. Australian gunner Tich Hudson of Box Hill, Melbourne, used scissors and an ancient sewing machine to cut red and white strips from the dismembered rising sun flag to form the Union Jack.

He cut stars for the Southern Cross and Federation Star. For the base he used blue bordering material from Japanese mosquito nets, sewing the strips and stars onto the blue. A parachute cord became the halyard. When the flag was finished, all 68 Australian POWs signed it.

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It was hauled up the pole where the Japanese flag had flown. Weeks later they headed home to Australia. On 11 October 1945, the Highland Chieftain troopship pulled into Sydney Harbour. Hazel Pryor, who had come from Tamworth, waited on the wharf.

Reunion On Sydney Wharf After War

They were not engaged, but they knew they loved each other. She had burst into tears when told Jim was alive. The man she had farewelled five years earlier was robust. Now he was a ghostly scarecrow, no more than six stone (38 kilograms), half his former weight.

But it was him. I gave him a cuddle, she says, and never really let him go after that. That afternoon he emptied his kit and showed her the flag his mates had told him to look after, and told her its story. She nursed him back to health.

Within a year they married. Over seven decades, in households including a long stint in Cootamundra where Jim was a police sergeant, the flag was brought out for special occasions and reunions with the other signatories. Jim told Hazel those men were closer to me than brothers. All have now died, Jim being one of the last in 2009.

Flag To Be Given To War Memorial

He left the flag to Hazel and asked that when she dies it be given to the Australian War Memorial. The flag is only slightly moth-eaten. Australian War Memorial director Mat has been advised of the flag's story and its final destination.