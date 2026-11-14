You Can See Everything Documentary Critically Acclaimed with Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

The A24 documentary You Can See Everything about disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has received near-perfect reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. The film explores her 11-year prison sentence and the complex nature of her truthfulness through eight shocking moments.

A24's new documentary, You Can See Everything, about disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, has secured a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, marking it as a critical standout in recent non-fiction cinema.

The film examines Holmes reporting to prison for an eleven-year sentence, aiming to determine if she is truly telling the truth or constructing another elaborate facade. Critics describe the viewing experience as a head-scratcher that defies simple categorization. The documentary presents a narrative far from black and white, offering viewers eight of the most shocking and bewildering moments from Holmes' life before and during her incarceration.

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Holmes Claims She Has Never Lied

The first major moment highlights Holmes' assertion that she has never lied, not even an innocent white lie. Sitting on the deck of her rented San Diego home before jail, she maintains this claim with wide-eyed sincerity. This perplexing stance forces viewers to question if she is a manipulative liar or an unaware one who genuinely believes her own false narratives.

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Shortly after this declaration, Holmes sends a text message from the beach to interviewer Chris Fielder, who is only a few paces away. The message reads FYI you can totally see everything, a phrase that inspired the documentary's title. This act seems to reek of a desperate need to prove transparency, further complicating the objectivity of the film. Another unsettling scene involves Holmes' parents visiting before her sentence begins.

Her father briefly mentions to Fielder that he believes her behavior changed after she was raped during college. This frank revelation is abruptly shut down by her partner Billy Evans, leaving the audience with unanswered questions about her past trauma. Evans appears throughout the film as an ego-driven and controlling figure. He admits to being constantly armed and encourages strangers into their home.

Partner Evans Displays Extreme Control

In one bizarre incident, he undresses for a shower in full view of the cameras, an act he allegedly agreed to only on the condition that the footage remained PG. Evans also displays extreme control over daily activities, such as insisting on whisking eggs himself because he believes he can do it better than Holmes. He reveals he holds power of attorney and controls her social media account while she is imprisoned, raising questions about whether Holmes is under another domineering spell similar to her past relationship with Sunny Balwani.

The documentary features a bizarre segment where Fielder shows Holmes an Abbott and Costello comedy skit to explain nuances in language. Holmes fails to understand the connection to her own misleading statements about her technology, becoming overwhelmed and tearful. This leaves viewers unsure if she is genuinely confused or feigning innocence. In a meta-narrative twist, actress Amanda Seyfried, who played Holmes in The Dropout, appears in the second act.

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She watches the footage and begins imitating Holmes, leading to reenactments based on Fielder's memory. Wolf Man star Christopher Abbott also plays Evans in these sequences. These reenactments challenge the notion of objective truth in documentary filmmaking. Seyfried's involvement adds a layer of complexity as she grapples with the possibility that the person she embodied may have been misunderstood.

Documentary Blurs Reality And Performance

The film questions whether truth is universally understood. The documentary also highlights the unusual dynamic of subject compensation. Evans is seen asking A24 executives and Fielders if he and Holmes could be paid for their participation. This scene, which is itself recreated, blurs the lines between reality and performance.

Through these eight distinct moments, the film portrays Holmes as a figure caught between genuine delusion and calculated deception. The critical acclaim suggests that the documentary successfully captures the surreal nature of the Theranos saga. Ultimately, You Can See Everything serves as a deep dive into the psychology of fraud and the complexities of human deception. It leaves audiences with more questions than answers, much like Holmes herself.