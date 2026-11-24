Sam Kerr says the Matildas must make the most of six remaining games before the Women's World Cup in Brazil, starting with two friendlies against Colombia in Canberra.

Sam Kerr says the next six months will pass even faster than the last three-and-a-half years as the Matildas count down to the FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

Australia face Colombia in a two-match series, with the first game on Saturday night at GIO Stadium in Canberra. Kerr told reporters on Monday that every match now carries real weight. We do not have much time, she said. I know it sounds like six months, but we probably spend a month of that together, so we have got to make the most of every game.

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Sam Kerr Warns Of Tight Window

There are just three more international windows before the fortnight ahead of the tournament. That gives coach Joe Montemurro a maximum of six games to assess players before he cuts his squad and flies to Brazil. Every training session and every friendly now has something tangible riding on it. Colombia, the best team in South America behind only host nation Brazil, is a critical opponent for Australia's World Cup fate.

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The Matildas are currently ranked No.15 in the world by FIFA. They need to stay inside the top 16 by the end of this window to secure a place in pot two at the World Cup draw on December 11 in Rio de Janeiro. Kerr said Colombia will be a tough test and could even be a World Cup opponent. Colombia is a really good team and a team that we could face at the World Cup, she said.

We do not normally face teams like this. They play hard, they play a different style of football than we are used to, similar to Brazil. We want to stay as high-ranked as we can in the world for those World Cup group spots, hopefully score some goals and win the games, because that is what we are here for. Players were still arriving at camp when Kerr spoke to the media on Monday.

Fowler And Cooney Cross Return

She had not yet had a chance to speak with Mary Fowler, the team's other superstar. But Kerr was delighted that Fowler and midfielder Kyra Cooney-Cross were both back in the fold. Cooney-Cross has not played for the Matildas since the Women's AFC Asian Cup. It has been eight months since Kerr, Fowler and Cooney-Cross started the same match together.

That was Australia's shattering 1-0 defeat to Japan in the Asian Cup final. Cooney-Cross then took time away from international football to be with her family during her late mother's cancer battle. Montemurro's priority is to get them all back on the same page as quickly as possible. Kerr said building cohesion matters as much as blooding new talent.

Like I said, we only have six games left, so to play together as a team is most important, she said. Of course you want to see new faces, and you want to see the new talent coming through, but you also want to build cohesion and play with the people that probably are mainstays in the team.

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It is obviously harder when you go into a World Cup with less minutes together, so we need as many minutes as we can with everyone, while breeding the new talent. Kerr, 33, is also looking forward to a break from football after the Colombia friendlies. She moved to Gotham FC in the US National Women's Soccer League in the middle of the year.

Kerr Reflects On Gotham FC

Because that competition runs through the calendar year, she has not had the off-season she would normally have had after her final campaign with Chelsea. Kerr scored four goals and provided four assists in 17 league games for the New York-based side. Gotham finished top of the table but lost in the semi-finals of the play-offs. America is a different kettle of fish, that is for sure, Kerr said.

It has been really good. I am feeling refreshed in the sense that it is something new, a new challenge, new team, learning a new system. I would have liked to have scored a few goals in the playoffs recently, but it did not work out like that. But I have been going for 18 months, so I am looking forward to a break and a refresh before starting up next season.

Two more games to go. I feel confident every time I play for the Matildas, because it feels like a really comfortable space for me to come and perform. The Matildas know the Colombia series is about more than results. Ranking points, World Cup seeding and squad chemistry are all on the line.

Kerr said the group must use every minute together wisely. With only six games left before Brazil, Australia's preparation window is closing fast.