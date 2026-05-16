The World We Made, the World We Must Fix

The text discusses the current state of humanity and the world, highlighting the negative impact of our actions on ourselves and the environment. It emphasizes the need for change and the importance of empathy, wisdom, and collective action in creating a better future.

We had access to more information than any civilization in history and used it to quarrel with strangers on platforms owned by hairless billionaires who’d monetized misery, vanity, and emotional instability.

We built an economic system that prospered from oil spills, war, cancer, gambling addiction, and mental health crises – but didn’t consider human or environmental health. We invented social media and it promptly addicted us, surveilled us, radicalized us, destroyed our attention spans, and gave children eating disorders. Children were starving and – though we had the ability to stop that – we chose not to.

And a very small number of individuals accumulated more wealth than entire nations, then used it to purchase yachts, media companies, private space programs, and, often, the political system itself. Humans are unique. Not in the impressive way, like an octopus changing color, but in the way a person clipping their toenails on a public bus is unique. We’ve split the atom, built machines that think, and hurtled expensive metal objects into space.

But when it comes to the matter of whether we should keep our own planet habitable, there’s nothing inevitable about the rules governing our society. Unlike the laws of nature – such as gravity, which applies equally to everyone – human-made systems like economics and politics are made up and often structured to benefit a narrow group of people. That’s why gravity applies to everyone, but tax loopholes do not.

Human and environmental suffering persist because they remain profitable, socially tolerated, and politically viable. But the world doesn’t have to work this way. We made it this way. And that means we can make it work differently.

Humans, unfortunately, have a history of abusing each other and the planet. So, perhaps it’s time we stopped looking exclusively to ourselves for guidance and took these lessons, from things that aren’t human, on fixing the world. In winter, emperor penguins form a huddle and then constantly rotate, so no one freezes on the edge. The lesson: survival depends on sharing hardship so no one is left to bear it alone.

They track how others behave; they remember cheaters and exclude them in future interactions. The lesson: persistent cheaters don’t get socially promoted – and they certainly don’t become president. Need a new home, scout bees inspect sites and perform dances to share location options. The hive chooses a new home by consensus.

The lesson: healthy democracies rely on open participation and evidence. No single billionaire bee controls information. Forests survive because no single tree monopolizes resources indefinitely. When one species becomes too dominant, ecosystems are prone to disease.

The lesson: when one tree takes too many resources, the whole system weakens. There is no oligarchy in the forest. In this matriarchal society, an experienced female leads the herd with wisdom and empathy. Elephants care collectively for calves, the injured, and the elderly.

The lesson: success lies not in dominance but empathy, wisdom, and protection of others. The other lesson is that perhaps having women lead societies isn’t such a radical idea, after all. The past few years have stripped away the illusion. The mask is off.

We see what emerges when power operates without restraint, accountability, or conscience. The powers that emerge today – the ones that shield pedophiles (or are pedophiles) and lock up children and bomb hospitals and raze forests and profit from war – are symptoms of these systems. Systems that we have abided. The world as we know it is fracturing.

Something new is taking shape. The question is: what will we allow it to become? Too many of us have become complacent. We have allowed freedoms to erode, and wealth, information, and power to concentrate into fewer hands.

Too many of us have stood by while others have suffered, comforting ourselves with the most dangerous sentence of all: ‘At least it’s not happening to me. ’ Too many of us are living through machines and screens, while the real world, the one that holds our bodies, our rivers, our forests, our air, becomes something we pass through rather than belong to.

Too many of us have lost ourselves: our courage, our empathy – our connection to nature, to community, to reality. We have forgotten something simple. This world is shared. No species survives alone.

We are not spectators to this world. We are participants. The people with courage are fighting tirelessly, refusing to accept that this is inevitable





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Humanity World Impact Change Empathy Wisdom Collective Action Negative Impact Environment Negative Actions Social Media Climate Change Economic System Political System Surveillance Radicalization Addiction Emotional Instability Mental Health Crises Oligarchy Dominance Empathy Wisdom Protection Of Others Matriarchal Society Elephants Conscience Power Restraint Accountability Conscience Masks Illusion Freedoms Power Information Wealth Power Concentration Machines Screens Real World Bodies Rivers Forests Air Connection To Nature Community Reality Spectators Participants Courage Empathy Connection To Reality Connection To Community Connection To Nature Connection To Self

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