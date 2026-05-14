Theater-Maker Explores Our Passages, Fallibility, and Finality

Florentina Holzinger, a European theater-maker, explores themes of gender identity, aging, pain, sex, and death through her performances, sometimes challenging audience members with raw, unfiltered takes on the human experience. She has, in fact, cut herself and eaten feces on stage. A recent production featured a performance where the performers simulated defecating, leaving the auditorium covered in brown excrement.

The stage transforms into a makeshift care home where performers, clad in jumpsuits reminiscent of aging bodies, engage in activities reminiscent of those in a proper care home.

Some of them comb the hair of older participants, swaddle the very elderly in diapers, and gently symbolize their younger companions' care through emotional performances. The performance takes a darker turn when the performers begin defecating, sometimes with others present, while nurses and a central fountain also excrete





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Florentina Holzinger Explores Human Experience Experiences Of Death And Decay Manipulating Performance In Theater-Making Audience Reaction And Response

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