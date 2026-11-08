Theo Bussmann on Autism Representation and New Season of Out Here

Theo Bussmann discusses his role as Austin Hartswood in the third season of Out Here, focusing on autism representation, on-set safety, and the emotional depth of his character's journey.

Telstra Stage One

Character Evolution and Series Trajectory

Austin Hartswood, the railway-obsessed forklift driver portrayed by Theo Bussmann, continues to evolve significantly in the third season of the Australian drama Out Here. Bussmann, the breakout star of the series, emphasizes that while he enjoys playing against type, the character of Austin, who discovers his UK family branch when meeting his biological father Julian Hartswood, remains central to his heart. The narrative takes a sharp turn this season, introducing major life events such as a wedding and a funeral that Austin must navigate. These plot points mark a new chapter for Austin and his girlfriend, Hayley, played by Natalie Abbott, reflecting a deepening of both the storyline and the character's internal development.

Also read Who Gives A Crap customer data accessed in third-party marketing software cyber incident

On-Set Dynamics and Acting Philosophy

Bussmann describes his collaboration with Ben Miller and the entire cast as a joy, referring to the group as his screen family with a fear of losing them. He highlights the importance of an intimacy coordinator during the production of season three to ensure all cast members, particularly himself and Natalie Abbott, felt comfortable during kissing scenes. This professional safeguard allowed the actors to focus on their craft without hesitation. Bussmann notes that while he and Abbott carry themselves formally in speech, their real-life friendship mirrors the on-screen bond, fostering a safe environment for delivering nuanced performances.

Autism Representation and Personal Connections

The character of Austin is written to resonate with audiences by depicting traits associated with autism, offering a window into the neurodiverse experience. Bussmann points out that Austin takes things literally and feels uncomfortable with physical touch, contrasting with Bussmann's own Mediterranean upbringing where hugs are a natural form of affection. He asserts that neurodiverse individuals do not seek special treatment but rather love and acceptance, emphasizing their capability to navigate life effectively. This portrayal aims to help viewers understand that finding one's crowd is essential for everyone, regardless of their neurological makeup.

Advertisement

Broader Artistic Views and Industry Insights

Beyond his role in Out Here, Bussmann holds a deep appreciation for animation, viewing it as a sacred art form that can outlive the performers who supply their voices. He argues against the notion that animation is solely for children, stating that it is healthier for the mind and offers a unique creative outlet. His perspective on artistry extends to his personal life, where he recently concluded an eighteen-month relationship. He cautions against treating romantic love lightly, advising that it is a treasure that requires significant work and mutual respect to maintain.

Future Outlook and Audience Engagement

As the series progresses, the focus remains on the emotional journey of Austin, with Bussmann hoping this arc fosters greater empathy and understanding among viewers. The combination of professional growth, personal relationships, and thematic depth in season three provides a robust framework for exploring complex human experiences. By integrating these elements, Out Here continues to deliver compelling storytelling that resonates with diverse audiences. Bussmann's commitment to authenticity and his respectful approach to challenging topics set a high standard for representation in contemporary television drama.