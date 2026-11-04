Albanese Signals Spending Cuts After RBA Raises Rates to 4.85 Per Cent

Anthony Albanese has signalled tighter spending in next month's budget update and challenged Angus Taylor on reforms after the Reserve Bank lifted the cash rate to 4.85 per cent, its fifth increase this year, amid growing recession questions.

Anthony Albanese has signalled a tighter policy on spending in a looming budget update and challenged Opposition Leader Angus Taylor to agree to reforms that would improve the nation's finances, after the Reserve Bank lifted the cash rate to 4.85 per cent, its fifth increase this year.

Speaking at the Commonwealth summit, Albanese said the interest rate decision confirmed his view that the government needed to look for savings in the half-year budget to be released next month. It makes our decision, that we were looking for savings, it confirms it, he said. As we have done in each and every budget.

Also read Live: Taylor defends Coalition opposition to Labor spending cuts after rate rise

Albanese said a range of savings the government had put forward had been rejected by the Coalition, while a range of expenditures had also been called for. He cited the government policy to change the rules on private health insurance to ease pressure on the budget, which the Coalition opposed, and the free trade agreement with the European Union.

You cannot oppose the private health insurance changes at the same time as you are calling for changes to fuel taxation, which would have an impact on inflation, and you cannot oppose the European Free Trade Agreement, Albanese said of the Coalition's stance. The European Free Trade Agreement will make goods to Australia cheaper. That has a downward impact on inflation.

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It is just one of the reasons why the European Free Trade Agreement should be supported by everyone across the board. While Albanese has often said he would not comment on domestic issues while at overseas summits, his press conference at the Commonwealth summit was his first chance to respond to the Reserve Bank decision.

Economists Urge Tighter Fiscal Policy Amid Inflation Pressures

Economists have urged the government to run a tighter fiscal policy to help ease pressure on inflation, heightening the importance of the mid-year budget update as a chance to take policy action. Albanese argued that international factors were big contributors to higher inflation given the war in Ukraine, the wars in the Middle East and their impact on higher oil and gas prices.

He cited Reserve Bank governor Michele Bullock to argue that his government's policies were not responsible for higher inflation, an argument Treasurer Jim Chalmers has also made. I am sure that Michele Bullock would have acknowledged that oil prices have had an impact, as Jim Chalmers did yesterday, he said. During her Tuesday press conference, Bullock said: We are not tightening monetary policy because of the direct impact of oil prices on inflation.

I know there is confusion in the community so I want to be very clear: monetary policy cannot impact global oil prices; rather the tightening in monetary policy is to address domestic capacity pressures. She also declared: I do not tell them what to do with fiscal policy; they do not tell me what to do with interest rates. Bullock warned that households would feel the pressure from higher interest rates.

It is going to make people feel like it is a recession because they feel poorer, she said. Their spending cannot grow very quickly because their incomes are not growing very quickly. This is a manifestation of the lack of productivity growth and the fact that we have had this massive supply shock imposed upon us, and we are all poorer. She was asked at least three times about the prospect of a recession in Australia.

We are not looking to tip the economy into recession, if we can avoid it, she said. But we do need to get inflation down, and we do have excess demand at the moment. Treasurer Jim Chalmers also faced questions about recession. Both suggested they did not expect one, but the fact everyone keeps asking should set off alarms in the ministerial wing of Parliament House.

Opposition Leader Blames Government Spending Addiction

Opposition Leader Angus Taylor has accused the government of having a spending addiction and blamed domestic policy for fuelling inflation and forcing the central bank to lift rates in a bid to bring prices under control. This masthead reported on Tuesday that the government's expenditure review committee met earlier this week to prepare for spending cuts to be contained in the mid-year budget update due in early December.

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Albanese and his cabinet could hardly have picked a worse moment for the sweeping tax changes in their most recent budget. House prices across the country have fallen significantly since the budget. Home owners, even though they typically buy and sell in the same market, are watching their property values drop while the cost of almost everything else rises with inflation. The political damage is already visible.

The fifth rate rise in 2026 alone has been accompanied by voters deserting Labor and the Coalition in droves, with Marija Ercegovac among those walking away. In February, when the United States and Israel first attacked Iran, it was foreseeable that this fight, combined with the war in Ukraine and the Oval Office's many unpredictable moves, would damage the global economy and play havoc with fuel prices.

Labor gambled and pressed ahead with most of what it wanted in the May budget, and it is paying the price for that gamble. Few would have predicted the Iran war would still be unresolved nine months later, keeping oil prices uncomfortably high. The Reserve Bank now admits it misjudged the extent to which domestic capacity pressures such as the AI construction boom have contributed to inflation.

While the government deserves some credit for courage, it is looking more like the sort of political bravery Sir Humphrey Appleby used to advise against in the 1980s TV comedy Yes, Minister. The bank has been indicating for some time that government spending at federal and state levels is a contributing factor to rising inflation. Albanese has distanced Labor from the RBA and described rate rises as a blunt instrument.

Prime Minister Refuses to Commit to Net Savings Package

In the same interview, the prime minister said new savings would be found in next month's mid-year budget update, but he refused to commit to a net savings package. That is a mistake, and blaming the RBA is not going to cut it either. The bank is clearly looking for the government to constrain spending, and it has been looking for some time.

At a minimum, Albanese and his economic team need to make hard choices about where and how to cut federal spending, even if there is a backlash from the Labor caucus. Chalmers has signalled he has further tax cuts planned before the next election. The government may be tempted to unveil them in the 2027 budget, rather than in the 2028 election as planned, to restore its ailing popularity. That would be a mistake that could trigger further inflation.

It would also be seen for what it is: a flagrant attempt at currying favour with the electorate, which would be pocketed and promptly forgotten. Nothing is sticking for the government, which lost control of the economic narrative soon after the budget was handed down. It cannot make major changes to its budget measures, much of which have now passed, because doing so would be comparable to Kevin Rudd's decision to abandon his carbon pollution reduction scheme.

Albanese has only one choice: tough it out, much as Australians are having to do, and make some cuts.