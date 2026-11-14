Jensen Huang Resigns From Nvidia Amid Affair With Alleged Chinese Agent, $500 Billion Wiped Off Market Value

Jensen Huang resigned from Nvidia on November 13 after reports of an affair with Alice Huang, a woman he met while she allegedly worked for Chinese intelligence, wiping roughly $500 billion off the chipmaker's market value. The scandal has drawn in the White House, sparked corruption inquiries by Democrats, and become one of the most costly corporate crises in history.

Jensen Huang has resigned from Nvidia. The company announced on November 13 that its chief executive had stepped down. The resignation came just days after reports tied him to Alice Huang, a woman alleged to work for Chinese intelligence.

The affair wiped roughly $500 billion, or $734 billion, off Nvidia's market value. That ranks among the most costly corporate crises of all time. The figure is worse when you consider that the rest of the market rose. The gossip columns call it a steamy affair between an American billionaire who wears a leather jacket and a younger woman who allegedly works for Chinese intelligence.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns amid board investigation into affairs and suspected Chinese spy links

Three-fold Concentration Risk On Wall Street

On Wall Street it is a three-fold concentration risk: a market that depends on one technology, which depends on one firm, which depends on one man. In Washington, they talk of a rotten Commerce Department, the closeness of President Donald Trump to tech bosses, and divisions in the Republican Party over China. The Huang affair is likely to become the focus of corruption inquiries by Democrats in Washington.

The best precedent for the Huang affair has nothing to do with Silicon Valley. It exploded in 1963, the year Huang was born. John Profumo, a British government minister with a national-security brief, had an affair with a young showgirl also said to be involved with Yevgeny Ivanov, a Soviet naval attaché. It mattered little that an official inquiry determined no state secrets had been compromised.

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Harold Macmillan, the prime minister, resigned soon after. Profumo withdrew from public life. So it is with the Jensen Huang affair: not one scandal, but many. The annals of corporate crisis contain nothing like it.

Chief Executives Face Trouble In Boardroom

Chief executives frequently face trouble in the boardroom over something that has happened in the bedroom. Every few years some more serious crisis fundamentally changes how the world views an important firm. These things do not happen simultaneously. John Browne was the oil industry's sun king.

In 2007, the BP boss resigned after telling a white lie in court about a relationship: a mark on the man, but not so much his firm. Conversely, there was not one individual to blame for, and nothing titillating about, BP's oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico three years later. Rupert Murdoch's media empire has been shaped by his five marriages and four divorces. But Wendi Deng, his wife at the time, never hacked phones for the company.

After the crisis comes the crisis response: a press release which attempts to maximise contrition and minimise legal risk. Huang sent an all-staff email which mixed the panicked cliches of the disloyal husband, saying he cannot undo what he has done, with those of the disgraced leader, calling it the privilege of my life. In all communications, the word independent must be used as frequently and liberally as possible. Nvidia's independent directors tasked independent counsel to do an independent investigation.

Sides are quickly chosen. Trump jumped to Huang's defence. He has got to stay in that seat, at all costs, said one presenter of All-In. Bad news often begets more bad news.

Reports then emerged that Huang may also have slept with a subordinate. He went quicker than most. Volkswagen's boss resigned within a week after its emissions-rigging scandal in 2015. The boss of Wells Fargo lasted a month after the bank was fined for opening thousands of fake accounts in 2016.

Boeing's boss stuck around for a year after a 737 MAX crashed in 2018. The worst crises linger. Boeing's next boss was felled by the same issue. The very worst become lengthy trials.

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In the early 2000s Roland Dumas, a French government minister, was tried and eventually acquitted over his girlfriend's lobbying for a state-owned oil firm. Some end up immortalised in salacious books. The same girlfriend recounted the affair in a tell-all. Huang's Chinese affair could go down as the most expensive shag in history.

Ultimate Financial Cost Depends On Two Questions

The ultimate financial cost depends on two hard questions. How much was the influence wielded by Huang in the White House actually worth? And can Colette Kress, the chief financial officer who Nvidia's board said would run the company until a permanent successor is found, maintain the carefully balanced financial deals that Huang assembled? Both matter not only for the chipmaker's shareholders, but all of Silicon Valley.

Huang was the industry's most vocal lobbyist and its keenest financial backer. Neil Bush, son of one American president and brother of another, said of women who showed up uninvited to his hotel rooms and had sex with him: It was very unusual. The worst scandals are obvious in hindsight. Researchers drew attention to Volkswagen's dodgy emissions figures a year before it was sued by the American government over dieselgate.

A report by a short-seller on Huang's dealings with his mistress, Alice Huang, no relation, was published in May. That she might be a Chinese agent would have been obvious to Huang had he inquired about her background. Before going into business, Alice Huang worked at a Chinese state-run broadcaster known by its unimprovable acronym, CCTV. Huang's lack of inquisitiveness is bested only by that of Neil Bush.

When travelling in Asia during the 1990s, women would show up uninvited to his hotel room and have sex with him. It was very unusual, Bush said later during his divorce proceedings. A great scandal is like a sponge, soaking up everything around it. How might it have been prevented?

Investment restrictions have been adopted in recent years to prevent the Chinese from acquiring secrets by buying companies. But there are no good rules to stop them sleeping with executives. Never has the stock market depended on so few people so unaccustomed to being playboys. How will Huang spend his days now?

Profumo spent the remainder of his days helping the poor of London's East End. The Business Briefing newsletter delivers major stories, exclusive coverage and expert opinion.