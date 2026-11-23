The 31st UN climate talks in Antalya ended without a deal after the EU rejected a cover decision that did not mention fossil fuels, with Chris Bowen facing criticism over the failure and the 150 million dollars Australia spent.

The 31st round of international climate negotiations collapsed in Antalya after the European Union refused to endorse a cover decision that did not mention fossil fuels.

The failure has been laid at the feet of Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen, who served as president of negotiations. Australia left nothing on the field trying to find solutions to reach what Bowen now calls unbridgeable red lines. Bowen said the geopolitical environment coming into this COP was the most complicated and fraught in living memory. That may be true, but it was his series of decisions that placed him in the blast zone.

Also read Deadlocked COP31 talks in Antalya resume Sunday as Bowen faces crisis over cover text

Bowen Negotiation Authority Challenges

Having failed to secure the right to host the talks, Bowen created and secured for himself the role of president of negotiations to work alongside summit president Murat Kurum, Turkey's Environment Minister. The pair insist their working relationship was close and cooperative. But one close observer says the need for translation in the fraught dying hours slowed processes where speed and agility was most needed. Some delegates complained it was not clear who held ultimate authority as the negotiations faltered.

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It was Bowen who insisted this round of talks include a final agreement, known in UN parlance as a cover decision, to have been called the Antalya Pact. Nothing in the structure of the COP summits mandates that meetings end with overarching agreements. Bowen took the view such a deal was necessary to give momentum to lagging climate action and to address the existential threat to Australia's Pacific neighbours.

It was also Bowen who chose to release an early draft of the cover decision that was riddled with the same red lines he referenced at the conclusion. In keeping a promise to run transparent negotiations, Bowen set the world up for a collision on the summit floor. On Sunday afternoon in Antalya his team was still working on new inclusions to the text as the plenary began.

Hopes that nations would vent for the cameras before signing ended when Darragh O'Brien, Ireland's Environment Minister, intervened to reject the deal for the European Union. He said the EU would not endorse a cover decision that does not even mention fossil fuels, the key driver of climate change. The EU would not accept negotiating backward in time or a COP that greenwashes fossil fuel.

Fossil Fuel Dispute Escalates

Saudi Arabia had led a bloc of nations refusing to endorse a deal that mentioned fossil fuels. They argued fossil fuels had already been woven into the cover decision at the previous round of talks in Dubai in 2023. True, but since 2023 climate impacts accelerated and scientists confirmed we are heading into overshoot, a world in which the Paris 1.5 degree target has been blown.

Progressive nations and populations in the EU and elsewhere could not stomach a deal that did not reference the cause of all this, fossil fuels. Bowen said the 1.5 overshoot combined with climate impacts around the world really increased the ambition of some parties, and he shared that ambition. But he said that made those red lines irreversibly reconcilable.

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What he did not say is that it is becoming harder to contain the excesses of oil producing nations without the might of the United States diplomatic machine. In previous negotiations, where Arab Group negotiators gave ground, the US had been there to whisper in their ears. The US has now abandoned the field. Bowen insists much was still achieved, highlighting the voluntary pledge on electrification signed by 90 nations.

Others note work progressed in the hundred odd other negotiating streams the COP deals with. Following the carnage in Antalya, many observers argued the collapse was necessary because defending an empty agreement to preserve COP's unwieldy consensus would have been worse than blowing it up. Among them was Christiana Figures, one of the chief architects of the Paris Agreement. She said more than 130 countries refused to sign a deal that would have belied the true state of our crisis.

COP31 Collapse Political Fallout

She said today nations stood up for what science and justice demand. The Coalition demanded Bowen's head as COP31 ended without a deal, calling it an abject failure. The scope of this failure will be used by the populist right around the world that is demanding an end to global coordinated climate action. It will be celebrated by the oil companies that sustain that movement.

It will be up to Bowen to explain how Australia benefited from the 150 million dollars spent on the effort. Either way, the work of the forum will not end. The cost of fossil fuels keeps growing while that of renewables falls and climate change continues to bite harder.