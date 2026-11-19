Pat Cummins' agent Neil Maxwell has dismissed claims the Australian captain knew of the 2018 sandpaper plot, calling the reaction hysteria and criticising the length of the bans handed to Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

Pat Cummins' agent has rejected claims the Australian Test captain knew of the plan to use sandpaper in South Africa in 2018, calling the reaction to the affair an hysteria unfounded in reality.

Agent Defends Cummins Against Sandpaper Claims

In a statement issued late last night, Neil Maxwell said there was no serious case that Cummins was an architect of ball tampering or knew sandpaper was going on the field. His comments came after Cameron Bancroft, who was caught with sandpaper in his trousers during the Cape Town Test, contradicted Cummins' long-standing position. Maxwell said Cummins had already answered every question about the affair.

Also read UK Press Targets Pat Cummins After Bancroft's Sandpapergate Bombshell

Pat's position has not changed in eight years, Maxwell said in a statement sent to this masthead on Thursday morning. He has been consistent and adamant from day one. We would urge people to again read Pat's interview transcript. There is nothing he hasn't answered, and that includes in response to what Cam has now said.

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When you go through it all calmly and in detail, Pat's eight-year-long position and 68-minute Q&A stands up. Maxwell also defended Cummins' record since the scandal broke. Pat has rebuilt the Australian Cricket team, he said. That 24-year-old in Cape Town resolved to fix the team and spent eight years doing it.

He said the furore after the third Test led to then captain Steve Smith, vice captain David Warner and Bancroft being harshly sanctioned. It is also true that the players who were suspended paid far too high a price, he said. Year-long bans for ball tampering that players in other countries did and were suspended for just a few games. They have always been right to feel aggrieved by that.

Maxwell Addresses Bancroft Statement and Media

Maxwell said he felt for Bancroft and everything he had been through, but maintained nothing in his statement had not already been addressed by Cummins in his press conference. Media have been camped outside Cummins' Sydney home after Bancroft went public, and there was an extensive media presence at the practice session held at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

The NSW Blues' training session at the SCG got underway at 10am AEDT, with Cummins and fellow paceman Josh Hazlewood both in action and under the spotlight. Steve Smith, the former Australian Test captain who copped a 12-month ban for his role in the ball-tampering scandal, has not appeared, and this masthead has been told he won't be training on Thursday with the main group despite Sunday's looming Sheffield Shield fixture at the SCG.

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That game is the last first-class match before the December 9 Test against New Zealand in Perth. Nathan Lyon, one of the four bowlers who denied knowledge in 2021 that sandpaper was used to tamper the ball along with Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Cummins, isn't expected to be in attendance either. Lyon's partner gave birth recently. Bancroft revealed at length how he became involved in the use of sandpaper on the ball, at the initial suggestion of David Warner.

Former Player Regrets Not Speaking Sooner

He also detailed meetings showing how widely the team knew about what he was doing, including repeated feedback conversations with all the bowlers about how much he was doing. Former fast bowler Chadd Sayers said he wished he had spoken out before last Sunday, when he contradicted Cummins' denials that the whole touring party knew of the ball tampering. Sayers' only Test came in the match after Bancroft was caught.

Knowing what happened is not great and knowing a lot of people were telling the truth and some weren't, Sayers told SEN on Thursday. But I was pretty comfortable that it had moved on. But now knowing what Cameron Bancroft actually had gone through and all the different scenarios that had happened, I probably wish I did come out a bit earlier.

It obviously took a lot of courage for Cameron Bancroft to come out and tell his story, he said. It has obviously been sitting with him for eight years and taking most of the brunt for what occurred.