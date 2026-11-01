Cricket Australia has launched an independent truth forum led by SC Fiona McLeod to examine the sandpaper scandal, while Steve Smith remains silent and debate grows over culture and collective responsibility.

Cricket Australia has launched an independent truth forum led by respected SC Fiona McLeod to examine the sandpaper scandal that shook Australian cricket eight years ago.

Steve Smith Silent on Sandpaper Scandal Resurfacing

The renewed debate has been marked by the striking silence of Steve Smith, who has not spoken publicly as the episode resurfaces. One reason the saga remains so gripping is that it poses unresolved ethical questions. Is it better to collectively own the failing, the culture in which cheating was encouraged and even applauded, even though some were clearly more aware and more culpable than others?

Also read Cricket Australia Announces Independent Forum on Sandpapergate with Public Report

Is it enough to punish the vice-captain and instigator Dave Warner, the captain who said he did not want to know, Steve Smith, and the rookie Cameron Bancroft, who decided to cheat to gain acceptance and was busted bringing canary yellow sandpaper out of his pocket? Or must anyone who suspected, should have known, or turned a deaf ear also be flushed out?

Is it right, eight years later, to revisit the whole thing and muddy others who may have been complicit at worst or just out of earshot at best? Should those who copped harsh penalties now push to implicate everyone else, so the old shame is somehow shared? Is the greater honour in a truth will out stance, or in a this was in the past, we have tried to improve the culture, let us move on position?

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Many Cricket Australia executives have moved on, and those present at the 2018 South African Test are now getting long in the tooth. We do need assurances that the culture has truly, soundly, roundly changed. Smith must be horrified that the whole thing has blown up again. We all remember his raw devastation at the time, his sobbing at the press conference and his father's hand on his shoulder.

Smith Promotes Mental Health via Gotcha4Life Charity

He did his time and spent much of his year-long suspension talking at schools with the charity Gotcha4Life, which focuses on the mental health of boys and young men and was founded by broadcaster Gus Worland. Speaking to Knox Grammar students, he described what he had learned about making and owning mistakes. He spoke of anxiety and the importance of having a supportive network.

To be honest, I probably spent four days in tears and I was really struggling mentally and I was really lucky that I had some close friends and family members that I could speak to at all hours of the day, he said. The people that I had supporting me through that whole time made a huge difference to the headspace I am in now.

In a range of schools, students responded strongly to his belief that we need to build strength and muscle in our minds. At Baulkham Hills High, he said it had been a little bit rewarding to talk about what he had been through and to be able to help others, especially given high suicide rates. He had also said he was making horrible decisions, revealing mental fatigue on his return.

It is about having a group of people around me that I am able to have an honest conversation about what I am going through and they will guide me and help me get through that, he said. When you are going through difficult times, it feels like the end of the world and things are not going to get better but I promise you time heals what you are going through.

And you will get through it if you are able to talk about it. Smith used the metaphor of blowing up a balloon for mental stress. Every problem you do not talk about means you are further blowing up the balloon, and it gets to a point where it bursts. He suggested that alongside the mates you hang out with, you need friends who care for you, are kind to you and who have your back no matter what.

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He urged people to ignore unhelpful stereotypes about bottling up feelings. Being able to be a bloke and share your emotions, shed a tear and speak about what you are going through, that is the way forward. He had faced hostility going back out to play the Ashes, he said, but he just wanted to put his head down and play the game he loved, blocking out all the noise and the boos.

Imagine walking through that wall of noise, shouts of cheat. And here we are again, back to the noise and the boos. Where is the path to redemption here? What will lance the boil and lift the game?

McLeod Forum Expects Candour and Collective Responsibility

It might be right that Cricket Australia's independent truth forum, led by the respected SC Fiona McLeod, could allow for candour, rigour and collective responsibility. Bancroft, so young and misguided when he was tampering with the ball, clearly has been carrying a burden for years and has been freed by airing his account. Warner is striding about angrily, casting stones even though it has not been disputed that the use of sandpaper in this instance was his idea.

But for Smith, who has owned his share, taken the consequences and tried to help young men in the process, showing them how to own their mistakes and seek help when under fire, it must be a hellish revisiting of an event he has tried to surpass. There are no winners here, and young cricket fans are disconsolate. What do we tell our kids?

That sometimes cultures fester and rot, that under pressure some people try to win at all costs, that cheating becomes a Faustian bargain, that within those environments people make mistakes. But that with honesty and responsibility cultures can be changed. And that if you are caught out, while the shame can feel overwhelming, there can be a way back.

It is one that cops consequences, recognises the impact of your actions on the broader community and young people looking for role models, and allows you, with humility and hard work, to regain the respect of your country. Sometimes shame is important.