Robert Pattinson has been announced as the next James Bond, continuing a tradition of intense scrutiny and skepticism that has greeted every actor cast as 007. A look back at how previous Bonds, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig, were initially received and ultimately judged.

Robert Pattinson has been announced as the next James Bond. Fans of the franchise will no doubt weigh in with their verdicts, sizing up the actor and drawing firm conclusions before he even has the chance to make a first impression as 007.

Opining about Bond casting is an age-old pastime, and each actor who has played the world-famous British spy has faced skepticism upon being thrust into this particular spotlight. Some Bond traditionalists are also wary over what direction the films, based on the novels by Ian Fleming, will take now that the franchise is controlled by Amazon MGM, which has said it plans to take the series in new paths.

Also read Robert Pattinson confirmed as next James Bond by Amazon MGM Studios

Hasty Bond Judgments Often Prove Wrong

But hasty complaints and lasting assessments are not always the same, and history has been kinder to most Bond stars than the hair-trigger reactions would have suggested. The New York Times has viewed the previous Bond actors when they were cast and after the films made it to the big screen.

When Dr. No was adapted for the screen, a London newspaper conducted its own search for the ideal actor to play the super spy, The New York Times recalled in a 1987 look-back for the film's 25th anniversary. A thousand readers sent suggestions, including a man named, appropriately enough, James Bond, the article noted.

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Sean Connery, the producers' choice for the role, won Fleming's approval, too: He described Connery, according to the Times, as an absolute corker, a 30-year-old Shakespearean actor, ex-Navy boxing champion, etc, and even intelligent. In his review of Dr. No, Bosley Crowther praised the film as a lively, amusing picture, and described Connery's Bond as an elegant fellow who is natty, naughty and nifty to the end.

Years after Connery's Bond era, which critic Caryn James recalled as a time many still consider the Golden Age, she summarised Connery in the role as smoother than a dry martini, faster than an Aston Martin, practically able to leap from tall buildings and land in a woman's bed. George Lazenby, star of On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969), rarely gets much of a second thought. In his review, critic A.H.

Weiler was immediately dismissive of the Australian model and car salesman who was new to film acting. He's tall, dark, handsome and has a dimpled chin, Weiler wrote. But Mr Lazenby, if not a spurious Bond, is merely a casual, pleasant, satisfactory replacement. The Times noted that the film had won increasing respect for its direction, script, music and mastermind criminal scheme, but even Lazenby expressed some regret.

At the time, I thought I did a good job, he said. Now I know I could do it better. Roger Moore was announced as Connery's successor, and the reaction was mixed. Connery, the piece added, had abandoned the part after it made him rich and bored.

Roger Moore Faced Skepticism and Criticism

In a review of Live and Let Die, the eighth Bond instalment and the first starring Moore, critic Greenspun objected to Moore's presence in particular, dismissing the actor as handsome, suave, somewhat phlegmatic, and with a tendency to throw away his throwaway quips as the minor embarrassments that, alas, they usually are. Moore was the oldest Bond actor when he last reprised the role, in A View to a Kill (1985). He was 59, and the reviews were not kind.

The effort involved in keeping Roger Moore's 007 impervious to age, changing times or sheer deja vu seems overwhelming, critic Janet Maslin wrote, deriding the movie as a monumental chore. Timothy Dalton was first flagged as a potential Bond as early as 1969, but he declined on the grounds that he felt too young for the role. Nearly two decades later, he accepted the part.

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A Times article in 1986 noted that Dalton, who was born in Wales and whose physique and accent fit the fictional mould of Mr Fleming's dashing hero, was a serious actor known for his theatre work. A Times profile of Dalton, published in the lead-up to his Bond debut and written by Benedict Nightingale, reiterated the point, describing the actor as a bit of a paradox, like Bond himself.

The Dalton films were a little edgier than their predecessors, and reviewers noted the absence of light comedy that had defined many of the Moore escapades. Caryn James called Licence to Kill, Dalton's second Bond flick, familiar, but noted that Mr Dalton's presence adds a darker tone.

Pierce Brosnan, star of Remington Steele, did not appear as Bond until 1995, but he had professed in an interview a full decade earlier that he had aspirations of succeeding Moore in the role. When he eventually made his debut as Bond in GoldenEye, Janet Maslin called Brosnan the best-moussed Bond ever to play baccarat in Monte Carlo. But he was getting on in years as the series continued.

Brosnan Nears Fifty Amidst Bond Aging Concerns

In Die Another Day, Brosnan was nearing 50, and as critic A.O. Scott noted in a positive review of the film, had a thicker face and a stiffer gait than he did in his callow years. But, Scott added, Brosnan's Bond is curiously vulnerable, decidedly flappable underneath the cynical urbanity. In October 2005, the franchise unveiled Daniel Craig as the first blond James Bond and only the second Englishman to star as Agent 007 in the movie series.

The reaction was vociferously negative. In the Times, Deborah Lipp lamented that Brosnan was being forced out while still on top. And a news article quoted one fan's diatribe over the announcement: My god, don't the producers have any brains? Craig is not Bond material.

Bond must be tall, dark and handsome. Or at least two of the three, and he isn't even one! But Craig won the day. Critic Manohla Dargis wrote in a review that he fits Fleming's description of the character as appearing ironical, brutal and cold better than any actor since Mr Connery.

Sarah Lyall wrote from London: Now even the meanest-spirited, most Sean Connery-nostalgic critics in Britain seem to have been charmed out of their bad attitudes by Mr Craig's performance as a gritty, steely James Bond.