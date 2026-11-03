Melbourne writer criticises spring arrival of Christmas mince pies as sign of consumer frenzy

Writer Nicola Redhouse argues that Christmas mince pies appearing in supermarkets during spring trigger a mindless consumer frenzy and calls for more sustainable gift-giving.

Christmas mince pies are already appearing in supermarkets during spring, and Melbourne writer Nicola Redhouse says the early arrival signals a mindless consumer frenzy. In an opinion piece, she describes the trend as the Mince Pie Creep and argues it deserves deeper unease than the better-known Hot Cross Bun Creep.

Redhouse notes that hot cross buns are no longer even ubiquitous with Easter and have become a completely non-denominational carbohydrate. Yet she feels more troubled by mince pies, which she no longer sees as innocent pastries designed to bring cheer. She adds that their high sugar content, enough to induce a diabetic-grade thirst, is a separate matter. Instead, Redhouse calls the Christmas mince pie a sign stimulus.

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Understanding Sign Stimuli In Nature

This is a term from animal behaviourists for a specific environmental cue that triggers instinctive behaviour. For monarch butterflies, shorter days and colder temperatures are a sign stimulus to swivel their antennae compasses and head to the butterfly equivalent of Copacabana. The red belly of the male three-spined stickleback fish is a sign stimulus to other male sticklebacks to launch a vicious attack.

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By the same logic, Redhouse writes, the Christmas mince pie signals to Homo sapiens with a shopping centre or the internet within reach to launch themselves into a mindless consumer frenzy. She references The Body Snatchers, which released tiny mind-controlling pathogens, saying she cannot otherwise explain the behaviour.

She cannot understand why, in the face of every shred of evidence that we are burning down this planet, the average human brain starts accommodating two separate realities come October, the very same time the pies now appear. Those separate realities, she argues, justify frittering away money on more crap that has racked up a zillion carbon emissions and will end up in landfill.

Consumerism Versus Climate Reality

Supermarkets are full of such goods, while Nepal floods are happening more often and microplastics are clogging every waterway from our oceans to our tear ducts. Some people even feel terror in the dark of night thinking of the future for their children and their children's children. They also feel guilt for the knowledge that they will not be the ones to suffer the worst; that fate will fall to those in countries with less infrastructure and less money.

Understandably, Redhouse writes, we prefer to stay in our own little house of fun. There we find joy in five strands of single-use candy cane fairy lights twinkling around our necks. We line our pockets with multiple Festive Pokemon figurines and dance with our limited-edition Christmas tunes robotic vacuum. In that house of fun, we can justify purchases with thoughts such as: Well, how could I possibly make a difference to this catastrophe.

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And: Well, it is all so terrifying and sad I might as well enjoy my few hundred latex-filled giant-eyed squishy toys. Psychoanalyst Adam Phillips says modern life now demands that we be happy. He has said: It is as though we are phobic of frustration, so the moment there is a feeling of frustration it has got to be filled with something.

Escaping Terror Through Shopping

Redhouse writes that ours is a world in which we escape the terror generated by the consequences of capitalism and consumerism by purchasing more from Temu. The problem, she says, is that we need to feel pain, frustration, sadness and fear to take action. No civil rights activist ever emerged from a life of pina coladas on the riviera.

Redhouse quotes Phillips further: It may be that when catastrophic change is inflicted upon us, we may become more able and willing to create the kind of change we would like, the kind of change that we realise we need in order to get the lives we want. She then shifts to her own response, saying she will buy from businesses that use renewable energy, actively reduce their waste and go for sustainable materials.

Adopting Sustainable Gift Giving Practices

She also plans to give things that are good for the planet, such as plants, seedlings, mushrooms and her washing pile. She will give with actions, like cooking meals for friends who are stretched for time or money. She will look for gifts that offer low-emission experiences or op shop finds. Redhouse is a Melbourne writer and author.