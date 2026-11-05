David Jones collapses as store closures expected before Christmas

Australian department store chain David Jones has collapsed, with store closures expected before Christmas, ending an 188-year-old institution that shaped generations of shoppers.

David Jones has collapsed, with store closures expected before Christmas, marking the death knell for the 188-year-old institution. The news ends a retail era that shaped generations of Australian shoppers and their families.

For many families, David Jones was more than a store. It was a Christmas tradition, a destination, and a portal back to another time. Are you going to see the Christmas windows? Mum always asked if anyone was going into town at any point in December.

Also read David Jones Enters Administration for First Time in 188 Years

It was a rhetorical question, of course, because the answer was always yes. My mother grew up in the heyday of Sydney past, the child of a World War II veteran who moved his family into a brand-new house in what was then, in the booming post-war 1950s, the suburban fringe of the city. Every Christmas we would go to what we called the Christmas house to spend the season with our grandparents.

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Childhood Memories of Store Visits

And every year my grandfather would pack his girls, my grandmother, mother, sister and me, off for a day shopping in the city. The train trip from Wahroonga along the North Shore line seemed to take forever in the summer humidity before we would hop off at St James station and cross Elizabeth Street. Pushing against the heavy gilt-edged doors of David Jones was like fighting through the fur coats in the back of the wardrobe that lead to Narnia.

There were the counters of makeup and accessories, patrolled not by fauns but elegant women who knew what to do with mascara and how to tie a scarf. The charming gentleman who played the grand piano always seemed to have a twinkle in his eye, a smile and a trill of the keys with a riff from as we walked in. Up the escalators we would glide as our mother and grandmother looked for the necessities.

Fresh socks for us and stockings for them, definitely; a present for a relative, perhaps; the trying on of a new frock, always. Back at home in Canberra the main David Jones was in the city. In those change rooms I bought my first bra. My mother handed me and the process over to the sales ladies.

In what would now be considered a lawsuit-in-waiting they loudly knocked on the change room door before bustling in, suspiciously eyed my clumsy attempts to fasten eyes and hooks and then took charge, pulling, tugging, adjusting until they considered all items to be sufficiently secured. Today young women could not imagine such service; they would, no doubt, have other words for the experience.

Adult Shopping Experiences Explained

From the Herald Sussex Street office, it was only a brisk walk up the hill before I could sink into the air-conditioned glamour of the same Elizabeth Street store for what I still like to refer to as a power shop. A power shop was a quick less-than-an-hour tour of my favourite brands and designers to see if the racks held the outfit that would transform me, Disney princess-like, into the heroine of my own life.

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If it had been a particularly trying day one could always skip out of the train station into the Bondi Junction store food hall for a take-home dinner for one before jumping on the 380 bus and chugging down Bondi Road to my flat. The flat included a David Jones brand dinner set I bought when I first moved out of home. I have still got two of the plates, going strong well over 25 years later.

Nostalgia is a powerful drug but not powerful enough to make me loyal. Not loyal enough to make the trip into the city to buy my sheets or a present for my father-in-law when it is so much more convenient to do it online and have it delivered to my house or, even better, straight to the recipient house. Life has sped up and our choices have exploded.

A destination department store, no matter how nice the bathrooms, does not seem like enough for all the goods we are told we need to present our best selves to a world in which optimisation reins. I know I am not going to do anything about it. Not enough anyway. And it is too late, its demise brought on by people like me who feel sad about losing the portal back to another time.

It is too soon to have to tell my children, There was no other store like David Jones. The collapse of the 188-year-old institution brings store closures expected before Christmas. For shoppers who grew up with the brand, the loss is personal. The store was a Christmas tradition, a place of firsts, and a destination that seemed permanent until it was not.