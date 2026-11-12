Seven-night Norway cruise visits Oslofjord, Oslo and Sognefjord on MS Rotterdam

A seven-night return cruise from the Netherlands aboard Holland America's MS Rotterdam explores Norway's fjords, including Oslofjord and Sognefjord, with a day in Oslo and stops at coastal ports.

A seven-night return cruise from the Netherlands aboard Holland America's MS Rotterdam explores Norway's fjords, including Oslofjord and Sognefjord, with a day in Oslo and stops at coastal ports.

More than 1000 fjords - from the gentle to the gargantuan - gouge the coast of Norway. After a day sailing on the North Sea, we entered the busiest of these alluring inlets. The Oslofjord stretches 100 kilometres from the sea to the shores and cultural treasures of Oslo, Norway's capital. Pleasure vessels, commuter ferries, cargo and cruise ships ply these deep blue waters.

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Approaching Oslo: A Tranquil Dawn on the Oslofjord

Right now, however, it seems we have the fjord to ourselves. Granted, it is 5am. I am rarely up this early by choice. But it is the Norwegian summer, the sun rose an hour ago, and yesterday was hardly taxing (think: a leisurely brunch, coffee and cake, book and cocktails by the pool).

We decided it would be a shame to sleep through our approach to Oslo, the first port on our seven-night return cruise to Norway from the Netherlands. I am still in a daze when I stumble onto our stateroom balcony, but it is amazing what a big gulp of fresh Nordic air - and a reel of postcard-pretty views - does for a fuzzy head. The hike to Pulpit Rock can be enjoyed on shore excursions from Stavanger and Sandnes.

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The scenery, in truth, is more serene than scintillating. This is not a classic fjord in the geological sense; the cliffs far lower and less sheer than the ones that will dwarf us later in the week. Our itinerary stars the Sognefjord - the King of the Fjords, Norway's longest, deepest and arguably most spectacular glacier-carved inlet.

A Serene Fjord with Historical Echoes: Sailing to Oslo

Yet, the Oslofjord has a soothing beauty, laced with wooded banks and idyllic, sparsely inhabited isles (Norway has about 240,000 islands and islets; only neighbouring Sweden has more). This morning's tranquillity is only faintly pierced by the droning engine of MS Rotterdam, this 2668-passenger Holland America flagship, launched in 2020 and recently refreshed at a Dutch dry dock.

While we are glad that we set our alarm, it was not essential, as we will cruise in the opposite direction this evening, when there will be Oslofjord commentary at the Crow's Nest, a panoramic lounge that is geared for the ship's scenic sailing sessions. We will be alerted to spots of passing interest, such as the Oscarsborg island fortress, whose secret underwater torpedo battery sunk a German naval vessel in April 1940, delaying the Nazi invasion of Oslo by 12 hours, enabling the evacuation of the Norwegian royals, government and gold reserves.

For now, we will make do with our own Oslofjord observations. Wow, look at that house! So pretty, says my partner, Celine, clutching her binoculars as we drift by cute, colourful wooden homes, holiday cabins and boat sheds. Almost 40 per cent of Norway's 5 million population lives within a 45-minute drive of the fjord and summer brings yachters, kayakers, stand-up paddleboarders and birders.

White-tailed sea eagles, guillemots and cormorants are among the 250-plus species recorded on the fjord, which has resident porpoises and bucketloads of Norse mythology. There are tales of the kraken - an ancient ship-swallowing sea monster - and trolls lurking behind rocks. Closing my drowsy eyes, I picture Viking longships sailing on the fjord, as they did a millennium ago. We are cruising just before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, when Norway will become everyone's second favourite team.

From Oslo to the Sognefjord: A Cruise through Norway's Fjords

The viral clips of players and fans mimicking Viking oarsmen with mass synchronised rowing manoeuvres, drumbeats and chants of Ro! (row) will stoke more visitor interest in a country that welcomed a record 7.2 million international arrivals in 2025, boosted by its year-round temptations: the Northern Lights in winter, the pristine fjords and Arctic archipelagos in almost continuous daylight. Sognefjord, the King of the Fjords, is Norway's longest, deepest and arguably most spectacular glacier-carved inlet.

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Despite its long-standing reputation as an expensive place to visit, the Norwegian krone has weakened against major currencies - including the US dollar, Australian dollar and the euro - in the past decade. A cruise, in any case, allows travellers to avoid many of the costs of a land-based trip. Some joke that it is still the most afjord-able way to do Norway.

You could splash out as little or as much as you like and still love Oslo, a city that is quaint and cool, timeworn and cutting edge. We are docked here from 7am to 5pm, affording us time to lap up its world-class art, architecture, nature and nautical heritage.

From the cruise port, we stroll along the revamped waterfront, past floating wood-fired saunas, open-air bathing zones and sleek apartments, to the dazzling MUNCH, unveiled in 2021, housing the world's largest collection of works by Edvard Munch. It has multiple versions of The Scream, a piece inspired by a profound walk Munch took up Ekeberg Hill, which rises above the harbour and has a park with quirky sculptures.

Oslo's best public art, however, scatters Frogner Park, the city centre's largest green space, where I peruse more than 200 naked human sculptures by another celebrated Norwegian, Gustav Vigeland. Keen to walk off my on-board indulgences - Norwegian salmon and reindeer, Indian curries, lobster pad thai, giant Dutch profiteroles - I clock up more than 20,000 steps in Oslo, exploring the leafy gardens of the neoclassical Royal Palace and Grunerlokka, a hip, mural-splashed enclave where I sip a revitalising cortado at the Tim Wendelboe espresso bar, a regular on lists of the world's best coffee shops.

Exploring Oslo: Art, Architecture, and the Norwegian Spirit

The MS Rotterdam is Holland America's 2668-passenger flagship. From Oslo, we skirt the south and west coasts of Norway, stopping at sleepy coastal ports - Mandal (near Kristiansand), Sandnes (near Stavanger) - where we can branch out independently or on group excursions with local guides.

Our favourite outing immerses us in the forest-shrouded Vennesla region, an exhilarating pocket of Norwegian wilderness, where we tread the Tommerrenna timber slide, a four-kilometre flume that once transported pine and spruce logs for house and boat-building. Constant rainfall adds to the drama as we walk the slide by and above (via wobbly suspension bridges) the boulder-strewn rapids of the Otra River. Even more sublime is our final Norwegian port, Skjolden.