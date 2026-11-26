An analysis of global megatrends in technology, health and wellbeing predicts seven roles that do not exist today but could employ millions by 2050, from AI managers to climate retrofitters.

Seven jobs that do not exist today are expected to have millions of workers by 2050, according to a new analysis of global megatrends reshaping technology, health and wellbeing.

The list runs from AI managers to climate retrofitters and connection workers. The future is famously difficult to predict, just ask anyone who is certain they will get rich by picking individual shares, or someone who guesses what the weather will be like too far in advance. But while specifics are difficult to pin down, there are global megatrends sweeping through society that show the directions we are heading in.

Also read Former Seven journalist charged after allegedly crashing car while on drugs

Big shifts in technology, health breakthroughs and wellbeing are fundamentally changing how we work and creating new jobs that we have not even thought of yet. The scale of these predictions can be murky to quantify, with high percentages often thrown around. One report from Dell in 2017, which cited experts who attended a workshop, said that 85 per cent of the jobs of 2030 have not been invented yet.

We are now a few years from that deadline and we are still doing many of the same jobs that we were a decade ago. But when you look back at a broader swathe of history, the shifts become clearer. An MIT economist reviewed 80 years of census records and found that around 60 per cent of jobs we do today were not being done in the 1940s.

Advertisement

Seven New Jobs Expected By 2050

With everything seemingly speeding up, what are some of the jobs that do not exist today, but will have millions of workers by 2050? Here are seven examples. The first is an AI manager. We are already seeing the first wave of this new way of working, with people setting up AI agents to work in the background on tasks they give them.

As this naturally progresses, there will be entire roles created for leaders who manage broad teams of AI workers that will become only more sophisticated. The second role is an electronic auditor. How much do you trust what comes from the AI responses that you get? In the future, you will likely have employees whose job is to determine if the output is correct and verified.

In the same way that financial auditors grew from the need to double-check information, this role certifies facts, as well as what is human or machine generated. The third job is a workflow redesigner. This is one direction that HR is heading, where a professional is brought in to understand the workflows of a job, department or company, and pulls apart the tasks, skills and processes to achieve it.

As workplaces get more complicated, this profession will help to constantly redesign them to try to keep up. The fourth role is longevity coaches. Health is another major area that is rapidly advancing alongside our understanding of how to live longer. We will need coaches to help us navigate everything from lengthened careers, 50 years of working anyone, to keeping our muscles and organs working overtime and even how to maintain relationships for longer than we ever have before.

Advertisement

The fifth job is a care technologist. The older we live, the more help we will need setting up and maintaining technology in our homes. This role will combine the skills of a tradie with an aged-care worker to ensure that robots, sensors and devices inside our homes can function properly to take strain off healthcare systems. This will be the person we call when our hologram doctor has difficulty beaming into our bedsides to diagnose and treat us.

Climate Retrofitters And Connection Workers

The sixth role is a climate retrofitter. The world is heating up faster than we can adapt to it, so we are going to need people to help us physically survive. This new role will plan and retrofit homes, schools and offices to be more liveable through hotter summers, and more frequent and intense flood and bushfire seasons. This new profession will be a sad reality of our own consequences of climate change.

The seventh job is a connection worker. As loneliness and isolation increases across all age groups, there will be professionals tasked with helping us remain connected to each other. These workers will be trained in some of the so-called soft skills, which we desperately need to rename, and will move between workplaces and communities to serve as a counterweight to the onslaught of technology. If none of these jobs sound like you right now, that is the point.

Most new professions do not arrive fully formed, they evolve out of small parts of existing jobs that grow over time. Currently, for example, there is someone in your workplace who is setting up their first AI agent to complete work while they are doing something else. There is someone else who is figuring out how to create stronger connections between colleagues when everyone is in the office.

Emerging Tasks From Current Workplaces

You do not have to wait 20 years for these jobs to arrive. Look at your to-do list and identify the new tasks that did not exist a year ago. They might seem small today, but they are strong hints of what is about to come. Tim Duggan is an author, founder and optimist.

He co-founded Junkee Media, is the Chair of the Digital Publishers Alliance and writes the monthly newsletter OUTLET, One Useful Thing Literally Every Time.