Michael Theo of Love on the Spectrum speaks on autism, acting and marriage

Michael Theo, star of Love on the Spectrum and comedy Austin, discusses workplace inclusion for autistic people, his dream of becoming a husband, and his acting career.

Michael Theo, who rose to global fame in the reality TV series Love on the Spectrum and stars in the comedy Austin, has spoken about his dreams of becoming a husband, his acting career and what employers get wrong about autism.

The actor and neurodiversity advocate spoke with Benjamin Law in a Good Weekend interview. Law asks public figures to discuss subjects we are told to keep private by having them roll a die. The numbers they land on become the topics they are given. Theo said he is good with money.

Also read Benjamin Law Interviews Love on the Spectrum Star Michael Theo on Autism, Workplace Inclusion, and Acting Dreams

Michael Theo Financial Habits and Acting Dreams

He does not gamble, smoke or take drugs. He is only a social drinker. He would never spend money on things like sports cars or a mansion, but he does like to collect things. His idea of making money was to become an actor.

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It is what he always wanted to be. Straight after finishing school, he went into a training programme called Transition to Work. He was also a client of at Work Australia, an agency that helps people with disabilities look for employment. His first full-time job was working as a kitchen manufacturer.

Workplace Accessibility Advice for Employers

Ten years ago, in 2016, he was called a lot of names by a colleague in an attempt to toughen him up. The company believed he needed fixing because he is on the spectrum. Theo wants employers to know how to make workplaces more accessible and friendly to autistic people. He said colleagues who are autistic need to be given the space and time to grow as employees.

The best thing is not to micromanage them. He prefers to be left alone so he can get his work done in peace without fuss. He also said every company and boss should do seminars on how to interact with employees who are autistic or have other kinds of disabilities. They are not the same as everybody else and are wired differently.

Theo Marriage Dreams and Relationship Goals

He confirmed that becoming a husband is still his number-one dream. Being an actor and a husband are both dreams of his. He loves the idea of sharing his life with a woman because he sees romantic love as a sacred treasure. He said marriage means you can grow with someone in spirit and as a person.

You get to come home to them every night and kiss and hug them every day. You always have the opportunity to show them how much they mean to you. Theo has a clear sense of the kind of husband he will make. He sees himself as loving, encouraging and supportive of his partner's choices, whether they involve friendships or her career.

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Even if she chose something he did not personally agree with, if it made her happy, he would be happy for her. He wants to be different from a lot of men. He will not say things like We will talk about it later, which he described as a man's way of saying he does not want to talk about it and expects it never to be brought up again.

He is willing to spare five or 10 minutes to listen to what she has to say because it could be important. He said maybe a small part of him wanted to show something to the world by going on Love on the Spectrum. But the main reason was that he wanted a girlfriend, and he still does. Certain accents are turn-ons for him, including British, Colombian, Italian or Spanish.

He also likes the ability to insult him in the form of banter because it gives him the opportunity to give it back. If a woman ever called him a lizard, he said he would have a reply ready. He said finding a wife is something he would like to have done. He would be happy to have accomplished his dream of being an actor because it is the one thing he was destined to do since birth.

He also said lots of people are happy, and asked why others are not. On what happens after death, Theo said a person's spirit leaves their body. Bodies are just the temples of our souls. When the spirit leaves, it ascends to the afterlife or spirit realm and stays there for some time until God decides it is time for it to be put into a different body.

If he could come back as anything or anyone, that would be up to God or the universe to decide. Ideally, he would like to die the same way his hero, Canadian-American comic actor Phil Hartman, went out in 1998.