Covert tapes: Sean Black says Gina Rinehart dictates One Nation policy and James Ashby may profit

Secret recordings of former One Nation campaign director Sean Black allege Gina Rinehart controls party policy through James Ashby and that Black kept fundraising for the party after his sacking.

Secretly recorded tapes of One Nation's former national campaign director Sean Black allege that billionaire Gina Rinehart is quietly dictating party strategy and that chief strategist James Ashby may be using the party to enrich himself.

Black also claims he kept working for One Nation as a paid fundraiser after Pauline Hanson publicly sacked him. On one recording, Black warns that rampant nepotism could hand key political or policy roles to Rinehart proxies or inexperienced insiders, including Hanson's daughter Lee. He says such figures could even be elevated to governor-general if One Nation ever secured government. They don't have a clue what democracy is, Black said on the tape.

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Gina Rinehart Influence on Policy

Black served One Nation for eight years, including as campaign manager between 2023 and April 2026. On another recording, he cautions that Rinehart holds disproportionate influence over the party and especially over Ashby. James's view on policy is that the policy comes from Gina or Gina's acolytes, and that is it, Black states. He says he worries Rinehart is pulling One Nation's strings through proxies such as her company chief executive and former Northern Territory chief minister Adam Giles.

Rinehart and Hanson were photographed together at a fundraising dinner for Ashby's 2024 state election campaign. The tapes also question an arrangement in which party members' money was used to build a shed on Ashby's privately owned property to ostensibly host a One Nation brewing company. That whole arrangement that was exposed is astonishing, as is the fact no one's played up about it more, Black says.

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Black insists One Nation removed him only because of media pressure over his past rape conviction, not because of real concern about the criminal conduct that saw him jailed in 2018. He was sentenced to five years' jail and served two years and three months for raping and assaulting his former partner in a bathroom in 2007, pushing her down stairs and crushing her hand in a door.

In sentencing, Judge Glen Cash said Black had used violence to exert control and that the victim was not only your wife but the mother of your children. Rather than being banished, Black claims he was allowed to keep assisting the party as a paid fundraiser in Victoria after Hanson ostensibly sacked him.

Paid Fundraising Contract Details

His family firm, Front Door Services, was assisting One Nation's Victorian branch to fundraise under a consulting deal that let Black keep a cut of every donation his company raised for the party's state election campaign. It was a written contractual agreement on behalf of the Victorian executive, operating as its own legal entity, and my wife, he says. They were calling me like daily for assistance.

Hanson has publicly said she had to sack Black because people were telling her she could not keep him. Blaming the pressure on those trying to destroy One Nation, she admitted his sacking was a decision that I had to make. In a Sky News interview in April she said she had actually shot this man today in front of his wife, with his two children in the next room. So he's gone, finished.

But on the recordings, Black says Hanson privately fought his removal and indicated she would have me back in a heartbeat once things died down. She made an offer on the table of how much money to give me, he says. I said, Pauline, I trust you with the deeds of my house. If you think that that's fair, so be it.

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He says that a short time later, Pauline called me up and tripled the offer. And she said: that's a reward for being so nice. Black said in April that he was paid out of his bonus from Hancock. At the time, other large donations linked to Rinehart, including a plane, were also publicised.

Rinehart Influence on Party Finances

Treasurer Jim Chalmers described Hanson as a wholly owned subsidiary of Gina Rinehart. Crossbencher David Pocock, in a parliamentary question on notice, asked whether the electoral regulator could investigate the donation. This masthead has also seen documentation suggesting the Coalition was concerned that Rinehart was potentially funnelling money through her staff to bypass donor disclosure rules.

This masthead is not suggesting Black's claims on the tapes are true, but the recorded claims mark the starkest warning yet from Pauline Hanson's inner sanctum over the legal and political risks of handing One Nation power. Some One Nation staff had been suspicious about Black's role for months after his sacking, according to a source familiar with conversations inside the party.

Some believed Hanson had found a way to keep Black afloat financially, out of sight of One Nation's staff and MPs, though that has not been proven. Hanson did not respond to questions. In an Inside Politics podcast in June, she argued Black had paid his time behind bars. The latest Resolve Political Monitor shows One Nation's primary vote at 25 per cent, ahead of the Coalition on 23 and behind Labor on 29.

Internal Dissent and Polling Surge

The party's remarkable polling surge has shaken the political establishment this year by capitalising on voter disillusionment and concern about migration. It is no stranger to internal dissent: former MPs Mark Latham and Brian Burston previously attacked the party's finances and personnel. Black's criticism could carry more weight given his long-standing loyalty to Hanson and the key roles he held until recently. To have allegations of this nature raised by someone in Black's role suggests serious dysfunction within One Nation.

His claims about the party's inner financial dealings closely mirror claims by One Nation co-founder David Oldfield, who wrote in his 2019 memoir that the party had become little more than a personal money-making scheme. Adding to Hanson's political headache was a campaign run by Liberal MP Garth Hamilton, a Hanson critic, which sent letters to each voter.