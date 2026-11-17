Phil Crawford, inaugural head of the NSW Independent Casino Commission, reflects on ten years of gambling regulation as he prepares to retire, criticising industry lobbying and calling for poker machine reform.

Phil Crawford has less than a month left as the inaugural head of New South Wales' casino watchdog, the Independent Casino Commission, and he is looking toward retirement.

Cleaning up one of Sydney's dirtiest industries has left stains on his shirtsleeves. It is time, he says, to pull himself out of the muck and mire. But before he goes, there are things he wants to get off his chest. To the average punter, Crawford's name is not widely known.

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To those running the state's pubs and clubs, he is a familiar figure. At times he has proved a pain in the arse. In the casino world, he is public enemy number one. Neither label bothers him.

Before taking the helm of the Independent Casino Commission in 2022, Crawford chaired the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority, or ILGA, regulating registered clubs. At the authority, he used his modest powers to make change where he could and turn a firm hand to those who deserved it. It offered him a glimpse of the shoddy behaviour going unchecked in licensed venues.

But it was not the firestorm he walked into as the man in charge of reining in malpractice at the state's gambling giants. There is not a cloud in the sky as Crawford meets a reporter at the Library Bar in late October to reflect on a decade spent trying to hold the top end of town accountable. After an afternoon there with his sons earlier in the year, it has become one of his favourite places.

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Just a few storeys above street level, the view from the bar's deck atop the State Library offers a different perspective from that on the upper floors of the high-rise corporate headquarters nearby. To get the feel of a city, Crawford says, you need to be closer to the ground. He is a man who likes to see things for himself, including problems he is tasked with tackling.

During his tenure at the gaming authority, he introduced quarterly trips to the bush, places like Broken Hill and Wilcannia, where the impacts of problem gambling easily escape the public scrutiny they garner in the city. After ordering lightly, the pair settle on small plates of cured ham, Australian olives, pickled octopus and chicken liver parfait. Talk of ordering a glass each gives way to a bottle of riesling, because Crawford has plenty to say.

Crawford has arrived with his phone and Kindle, which he keeps close after doing away with hard copy novels about a decade ago. An avid reader and keen traveller, for years he lugged paperbacks around the world with him. I used to stuff my bloody pockets, he says. He is a particular fan of Philip Kerr and Mick Herron.

The Star Fined 260 Million Dollars

The conversation turns to the Federal Court handing The Star a long-awaited $260 million fine for breaching anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws. Though the case against The Star was brought by AUSTRAC, the federal government's financial crimes watchdog, such an indictment of the casino's longstanding failures feels like a fitting end to Crawford's years working to upend gambling behemoths' most harmful practices.

As chair of the liquor and gaming authority for six years, Crawford was concerned enough about the state of Sydney's casinos to commission the Bell reviews into The Star. Even he was shocked at the levels of crookedness laid bare. They always had a smell about them, Crawford says of The Star. But it was much worse than anyone realised.

We have got no idea how much money was laundered. It would be billions. Why did not someone pull it up sooner? I do not know.

It just seemed so obvious to me when we stuck our nose in there. On the back of the revelations in the Bergin inquiry, the Perrottet government established the Independent Casino Commission to focus solely on cleaning up the relatively new gambling palaces, and made Crawford its head. Crawford fell into gambling regulation almost by accident.

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Schooled at The King's School and the University of Sydney, he enjoyed a busy but comfortable career as an insolvency solicitor, chair of Sydney law firm Henry Davis York, and mediator. In 2016, then deputy NSW premier Troy Grant phoned out of the blue asking him to take on leadership of the ILGA. At the time, he says, the regulator was bogged down in administrative work and poker machine licensing applications for venues across the state.

Fine Shifts Dial on Corporate Responsibility

It was hardly a vehicle for change. One case that left its mark involved a gambler who took his own life after a poker machine binge at Dee Why RSL Club on Sydney's northern beaches. The man, Van Duinen, lost hundreds of thousands of dollars over several years while his wife's pleas for the club to stop fell on deaf ears. A $200,000 fine Crawford imposed shifted the dial on corporate responsibility for gambling harm.

But it was the ILGA-enforced hiring of the state's first full-time gambling marshal at the club that has had the farthest reaching impact on how venues tackle minimising harm. Gaming room staff in NSW today must undergo responsible conduct training. The job on gaming reform is far from done. Crawford has a long list of work still needed for NSW to accomplish meaningful change.

Crawford Criticises Premier on Poker Machine Reform

Very close to the top of that list is what NSW Premier Chris Minns has, or has not, done about poker machine reform. Crawford's wine glass goes untouched for long periods when he recounts the warnings and recommendations given to the government this term on poker machine harm. He does not pull his punches when it comes to the hospitality industry's influence on Macquarie Street.

The sector, he says, has spread what he calls its Chicken Little mentality that significant reforms, including mandatory cashless gaming, will have a catastrophic impact on the sector. The sky is not going to fall in, he says. It is not going to ruin the world by bringing in some tighter rules to help people who are struggling with addiction.

You are offering a product that you know is addictive, the most addictive, and we stand back and say free will? Crawford says. What a load of bullshit. It is similar to the bullshit pedalled by lobbyists when the state started to consider banning smoking in pubs and clubs two decades ago, he says.

Of course, that is where we needed to go in society. There was steel and backbone in the government. After a decade of holding the top end of town accountable, Crawford is ready to step away. The stains on his shirtsleeves are a reminder of the fight.

But he leaves behind a stronger regulator, a gambling marshal system, and a warning for those who put profits before people. To them, he says, they get everything they deserve.