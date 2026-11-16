Court reveals plot to sell SU-35 fighter jet parts to China via alleged spy

A Brisbane court has revealed details of a plot by two men to sell parts of an SU-35 fighter jet between Russia and China, working with an alleged Chinese spy. Alexander Cher and Kim Bowei Lee have been sentenced after a suppression order was lifted.

A plot to sell parts of a military fighter jet between Russia and China could have endangered Australia's national security, a court has heard, as details of how two men worked with an alleged Chinese spy were revealed for the first time.

Facts of the case against Brisbane-based Russian émigré Alexander Cher and Gold Coast businessman Kim Bowei Lee remained secret until this week, when a suppression order over their court cases was lifted. The two men flew to Russia in 2018, where they held meetings to sell parts of an SU-35 fighter jet. One of the men spoke about the parts being restricted and needing Russian connections to carry this out quietly.

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Russian Jet Parts And Spy Allegations

The trip was allegedly paid for by Chinese national and former Melbourne businessman Brian Chen, a member of the Chinese Communist Party. An official source described Chen in 2022 as a Chinese military intelligence operative who travels the world as a spy. The prosecution said if the transaction for the jet parts had gone through, it would mean Australia had not enforced its international obligations to stop the acquisition of weapons.

The arrests came as part of a broader ASIO investigation into an alleged Chinese Communist Party spy network operation in Australia, with ties to a relative of Chinese President Xi Jinping. There was no suggestion Lee and Cher were involved in espionage activity. The Australian Federal Police began investigating Chen's activities and executed search warrants in December 2019 in Melbourne. On Monday, Cher pleaded guilty in the Brisbane District Court to brokering involving military goods.

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His barrister Mark McCarthy submitted he should receive a lesser sentence than his co-accused, of 12 to 18 months. Judge David Kent described the offending as serious and difficult to detect, but found Lee was in a higher position than Cher and acted as the conduit between him and Chen. He sentenced Cher to 18 months' imprisonment, but to be released immediately on a recognisance order.

Kent said a letter of apology by Cher showed he accepted responsibility, and referred to his offending as an inexcusable mistake. At Lee's sentence last year, the court heard he had worked as a broker with AMP Suncorp until 2015. He met Chen in 2015, with prosecution and defence both submitting Lee did not know who Chen was. He sat calmly in the dock and spoke quietly with his legal team during the proceeding.

In an almost empty courtroom, he appeared to be accompanied by three supporters, including his wife. Lee's barrister, Jeffrey Hunter, KC, told the court his client first met Chen in Hong Kong, where he saw photographs of him with various foreign dignitaries. Lee assumed he had good connections. He didn't know that Chen was in fact a loyal member of the Chinese Communist Party, and someone who was overtly working on behalf of the Chinese government, Hunter said.

Court Details Restricted Aviation Parts

The court heard Lee communicated with Chen about getting aviation parts from Russia, including jet fuel. The jet fuel was a legitimate transaction, the prosecution said, and was used as the official explanation to the Russian government during the negotiations. Jennifer Single SC, representing the Commonwealth, said Chen in January 2018 advised Lee that the SU-35 engine I need now is an airborne-phased array radar. Make initial arrangements for 45 sets.

Single said from the beginning, Lee knew the size of the transaction that was sought, and that it was about the SU-35 engine. She said from as early as February 2018, Lee knew the purchases were restricted, because Chen had advised him: There is quite a large climate for spare parts for these. Normal military purposes are restricted from Russia. So those things will be sold through other channels.

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Chen also explained there was no way to buy the whole machine back for training. This is restricted.

Therefore, we need an intermediary to seek connections and carry this out quietly. See whether connections can be made in Russia. Lee messaged Chen later in the year. You, I and the company have all passed the Russian national security clearance.

Now they have already given us level two. We can advance corporation with their highly sensitive departments! Remember, I said to you they would definitely do checks. Single said before travelling to Russia, the pair communicated about the clearances, writing: they're keeping an eye on us.

Lee claimed upon reflecting on his offending: I know what I did was wrong. If it had occurred, the security of Taiwan and Australia would've been impacted. I'm so sorry. Single said these comments demonstrated that Lee knew if the transaction went ahead, the security of Taiwan and Australia would have been impacted.

Sentencing For Broker And Accomplice

Hunter said his client had pleaded guilty and made admissions to police, and should receive less than 3½ years. The court heard Chen, who was the subject of an Interpol red notice at the time of Cher and Lee's arrest, was in Australia and in Hong Kong at some stages of the communications between the group. Chief Judge Brian Devereaux sentenced Lee to two years' imprisonment, to serve six months upon entering a release order.

Even if this arrangement might never have succeeded, the risk of such offending is the consequential impact on Australia's national security and place among the community of like nations, he said.