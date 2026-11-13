Swans players suspended after stripper party scandal at Pullman hotel

Sydney Swans players face suspension and club reckoning after a post-match party with strippers at Pullman East Melbourne led to police involvement and scandal.

Sydney Swans players have been suspended for the rest of the season following a post-match party with strippers at the Pullman East Melbourne hotel that triggered police involvement and a major AFL scandal.

The incident occurred after the Swans' round 23 victory over Essendon at the MCG on August 16, 2026. Five players-Isaac Heeney, Chad Warner, Nick Blakey, James Jordon and Riley Bice-along with former teammate Taylor Adams and a mystery seventh man were involved in the pre-dawn party on August 17. Police have cleared several players over the incident, while Bice, Adams and the unknown man were told they were only being treated as witnesses.

Also read AFL confirms no further punishment for five Sydney Swans players after police close investigation

Bloods Culture Under Scrutiny

The scandal has plunged the club into a period of profound reckoning, with the famous Bloods Culture-shaped in the early 2000s under then-coach Paul Roos around high standards, a team-first mentality and accountability-coming under intense public and internal scrutiny. The club's 152-year-old name has been dragged through the mud, heaping pressure on the chairmanship of millionaire investment banker Andrew Pridham and rookie chief executive Matthew Pavlich.

Coach Dean Cox, a former West Coast premiership ruckman, had given his men the night off to celebrate, telling them to enjoy themselves within reason. The players and staff were not set to fly home until the next morning due to Sydney Airport's 11pm curfew and the players' seven-day break before their last home and away match.

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After the victory, Swans players linked arms in the bowels of the MCG and sang, Cheer, cheer the red and the white, Honour the name by day and by night. With the club bound for finals and on trajectory to seriously contest the 2026 premiership cup, Cox was on a high.

However, within hours the private choices of key members of the group would drag their club's name through the mud for the next three months. Beers at the MCG turned into dinner, which became a pre-dawn party with three strippers. A distressed woman, a call to police and suddenly the group were part of one of the biggest scandals in AFL history.

The Swans' pain was compounded last week by the foolish actions of star forward Tom Papley, who was busted driving with a suspended licence and subsequently failed a roadside drug test for methamphetamine. Results from a second test are still pending. The Swans' playing group, coaching and other support staff had splintered across Melbourne for their sanctioned night off.

Cox and other members of his coaching staff went out for drinks at a planned get-together at Harlow Bar on Church Street in Richmond, leaving just after midnight. Swans teammates attended various venues before returning at different times to their Wellington Parade hotel, where players and staff occupied a secure floor. The accommodation had been paid for by the Andrew Dillon-led AFL.

Exotic Dancers Invited To Suite

It is history now how the clutch of five players, Adams and the mystery man ultimately found themselves partying in one room. Deciding to up the ante on proceedings, one of the group engaged two exotic dancers as topless waitresses for an asap arrival via an agency called Party Girls Melbourne. After some mix-up in logistics, three women journeyed to the Pullman for the job, with the trio ending up in a player's room between 4am and 5am.

The players let the women believe they were carpenters and attempted to negotiate a discount. Drugs were also believed to be in the suite as the party unfolded.

However, the Swans teammates have denied being responsible for the drugs being there or taking them. Amid the high jinks, one of the dancers began to experience what has been described as a medical episode, including shortness of breath and anxiety over the close confines of the hotel room, which by that time was filled with 10 people. She left the room to find some space and fresh air, while her fellow dancers continued on with the players booking.

The woman was outside the room for an extended period, during which time none of the group checked on her welfare. She found her way downstairs to the hotel lobby, still scantily clad-effectively in her work gear-seeking assistance. Meantime, the other two women finished their time with the players, got dressed, gathered their things and went downstairs, where they found their companion.

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The pair sought to regain access to the secure floor where the Swans were staying to help the woman retrieve her belongings, left in the party suite. Without a hotel swipe card or any authority from a hotel guest, the women were denied re-entry.

By this time, about 7.30am, the lobby of the Pullman was coming to life with guests heading to the dining room for breakfast and Swans officials and players packing up and preparing to board a bus bound for their flight home. The increasingly distressed woman began confronting Swans staff in their red club shirts.

Hotel Lobby Chaos Ensues

Photographs later emerged of Cox talking to one of the women in the lobby, while the Swans head of media, Tom Chadwick, and the club's head of football, Leon Cameron, were among club officials on the scene seeking to triage the fast-moving events. Amid a chaotic scene, officials were starting to comprehend a sketchy picture of the party that had unfolded with their players and the strippers in a room upstairs.

Aware of the gravity of the unfolding situation, Swans officials sought to contain and defuse the crisis, but instead managed to antagonise the increasingly irate women, who felt disrespected and disregarded. By coincidence, a group of Emirates flight attendants in uniform who were walking through the hotel also copped a spray from the women, who thought the crew's red uniform meant they also worked for the Swans.

The situation in the lobby became so loud and volatile police were called in. Oblivious to the unfolding carnage at street level, the players who had partied all night had returned to their rooms to pack, check out and board the team bus. Heeney, on his way out, happily posed in the lobby for a photo with a five-year-old fan. In the snap, which was timestamped 8.16am, the star midfielder is smiling widely.

AFL Launches Investigations

Cox can be seen in the background seeking to deal with what would become football's biggest story of the year. None of the players involved have publicly commented on the specifics of the night. The AFL and Sydney Swans have both launched investigations. The five suspended players will miss the remainder of the season, including finals.

The scandal has raised questions about player conduct and club culture across the league.