Melbourne Theatre Company's new stage production of The Shawshank Redemption will star David Berry as Andy Dufresne, Rodger Corser as the warden and Bert LaBonté as Red, with rehearsals yet to begin.

Melbourne Theatre Company will stage a new production of The Shawshank Redemption, with David Berry playing banker and convicted double killer Andy Dufresne, Rodger Corser playing the cruel and corrupt warden, and Bert LaBonté playing long-term inmate Red.

Actors Share Unusual Excitement

Between them, the three lead actors have about 75 years of experience across stage and screen. Rehearsals have not yet started. The production has generated unusual excitement among the actors' friends, families and old acquaintances. Berry joked that a recent advertisement and his latest casting have made his friends think he has finally made it.

Also read Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth in David Fincher film based on Tarantino script

I have been doing this a long time and some of my great mates have seen nothing, he said with a laugh. They do not mind watching me on telly but they are not coming to the theatre. They are booking tickets because this is one of those ones. Corser said the response has been similar for him.

It just seems to hit a chord, he said. My mates I grew up with in footy clubs and cricket clubs, they are like, Oh, we are all coming. Berry said people who have never taken an interest in his career have also responded. People who have never taken an interest in my career, but they are just like, Yeah, I will come watch you in it, he said.

The three actors agree that taking on such a beloved story is both daunting and exciting. Stephen King's 1982 novella Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption tells the story of Dufresne, who is imprisoned for the murder of his wife and her lover.

Advertisement

Opening in the 1940s, the story follows decades of Dufresne's incarceration, his friendship with Red, the violence he suffers at the hands of a prison gang, the criminal scheme he is roped into running with prison staff, and the impact he has on those around him as he insists on his innocence. Frank Darabont's 1994 film adaptation, starring Tim Robbins as Andy and Morgan Freeman as Red, has become one of the best-known films of all time.

Film Adaptation Holds Top IMDb Rating

It is the top-rated movie on IMDB and regularly appears on lists of best films. Corser said he would wager that if you ask a random person for their top five films, most would mention it. It is spectacular and amazing, and there is a reason why everyone loves it, he said.

This gets scary though, because unlike a lot of other adaptations where people have read the book first, everyone is going to have a different picture in their mind. With this, yes, some people have read the novella, but guaranteed, 95 per cent of people are coming from one angle, and that is the film. LaBonté said the production must honour the film while still being its own version. We have got to honour it, he said.

You cannot not. But it is also our own production, our own version of this story, and I think we will bring our own kind of unique flavour to that. My biggest thing is I still want to be challenged as a performer, and this is a great role to do it with. I know that there will be expectations of this role for people's favourite characters, but we are not here to do a tribute show.

Berry said he was in a unique position because he had only seen the film once and had a very vague memory of it when he signed on. He grappled with whether to rewatch it. Part of it felt like the film was this kind of spectre, this ghost haunting me, he said with a smile. He decided to plunge back in to try to understand why it is so beloved.

It is not a tribute show, but you have to honour what is loved about it without being completely suffocated by it, he said. It is definitely hard to not have complete ownership over a role. Someone has already done it, and done it to a point of almost perfection. That is a really hard thing for you to step into.

When the three actors met, rehearsals had yet to start, but they had already settled into a comfortable rhythm. They were dissecting who their characters really are, what they want to draw out in their portrayals, and throwing ideas and theories to one another. LaBonté described Red as the guide through the story. Red is your guide, really.

Red Serves as Moral Compass Guide

He is a device, and I mean that in the nicest possible way. He is your moral compass. He is your eyes to the entire prison, he said. He is the fulcrum for the race relations within the prison.

Advertisement

It is a pretty incredibly written character in that respect, where he is your narrator and guides you through the piece. But he represents a whole bunch of other things for everyone. He is the hope, and he is the friendship. Until Red meets Andy, LaBonté said, he is prepared to be there for the rest of his life and he is OK with that.

Berry said Andy is essentially dead at the beginning of the film. Essentially at the beginning of the film, he is dead. He is dead as a person. He has lost everything he loves, Berry said.

He does not quite understand the value of life until it is all taken away from him. His journey in the play, I think, is to bring life to others. Berry suggested that Andy brings decency to the character of the warden, but Corser is not sure. I am still trying to work that out, Corser said.

What makes the warden tick? The primary warden of the play is not the same as the warden in the film. There are multiple wardens in the original novella, and the adaptations blend elements of them together. In the film they are distilled into Samuel Norton, played by Bob Gunton.

Warden Motivation and Systemic Corruption

One of the key ideas of the story is who the real villains are. Everyone, with the exception of Andy, is in prison because of a choice they made. The warden is no more innocent than those he oversees. Corser said the warden wants something more in his life.

I think the warden wants for something more in his life. Otherwise, why would he have this scheme going on? He is obviously not happy. He has worked his way up to the top job, and he is in some ways maybe social climbing or wanting something better.

And he has seen probably a flawed system. He has seen maybe politically around him people taking advantage. And he has seen that you cannot change the system, so you might as well get on board and take advantage of it yourself. So that is how he justifies it.

The play started the same way the film and the story's protagonist did, as an unlikely prospect.