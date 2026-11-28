David Berry, Rodger Corser and Bert LaBonté will lead a new stage adaptation of The Shawshank Redemption at Melbourne Theatre Company, bringing about 75 years of combined stage and screen experience to the beloved story.

A new stage production of The Shawshank Redemption is coming to Melbourne Theatre Company, with David Berry, Rodger Corser and Bert LaBonté cast in the lead roles.

Cast Announced for Melbourne Stage Production

Berry will play banker and convicted double killer Andy Dufresne. Corser will play the cruel and corrupt warden. LaBonté will play long-term inmate Red. The three actors bring about 75 years of combined experience across stage and screen.

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On a quiet weekday afternoon they gathered around a cafe table to talk about the play. If you have switched on a TV or stepped into a theatre in the past few decades, they are familiar faces. But it is this latest project that has friends, families and old acquaintances most excited. It is a daunting and exciting challenge, they agree, to take on something so beloved.

Stephen King's 1982 novella Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption tells the story of Dufresne, imprisoned for the murder of his wife and her lover. Opening in the 1940s, the story follows decades of Dufresne's incarceration, his friendship with Red, the violence he suffers at the hands of a prison gang, the criminal scheme he is roped into running with prison staff, and the impact he has on those around him as he stays firm, insisting on his innocence.

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Classic Film and Novella Inspiration

Frank Darabont's 1994 film adaptation, starring Tim Robbins as Andy and Morgan Freeman as Red, became one of the best-known films of all time. It is the top-rated movie on IMDB and regularly appears on lists of best films. Corser says it is spectacular and amazing, and there is a reason why everyone loves it. But he says this gets scary because unlike a lot of other adaptations, people have not read the book first.

Everyone will have a different picture in their mind. He says some people have read the novella, but guaranteed 95 per cent of people are coming from one angle, and that is the film. LaBonté says they have to honour it, but it is also their own production and their own version of this story. He says they will bring their own unique flavour to it.

His biggest thing is he still wants to be challenged as a performer, and this is a great role to do it with. He knows there will be expectations for people's favourite characters, but they are not there to do a tribute show. Berry says he was in a unique position because he had only seen the film once and had a very vague memory of it when he signed on. He grappled with whether to rewatch it.

Part of it felt like the film was a spectre, a ghost haunting him, he says with a smile. But he felt that without seeing the film something would be missing, so he decided to plunge back in to try to understand why it is so beloved. He agrees it is not a tribute show, but you have to honour what is loved about it without being completely suffocated by it.

It is definitely hard to not have complete ownership over a role, he says. Someone has already done it, and done it to a point of almost perfection. That is a really hard thing to step into. When the three meet, rehearsals have yet to start, but already the lead actors have settled into a comfortable rhythm.

Actors Discuss Lead Character Roles

They are at the stage where each is dissecting who their character really is, what they want to draw out in their portrayal, and throwing ideas and theories out to one another. LaBonté says Red is your guide, a device in the nicest possible way, a moral compass and your eyes to the entire prison. He is the fulcrum for the race relations within the prison.

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It is an incredibly written character in that respect, where he is your narrator and guides you through the piece. But he represents a whole bunch of other things for everyone. He is the hope, and he is the friendship. Until he meets Andy, he is prepared to be there for the rest of his life, and he is OK with that.

Berry says that essentially at the beginning of the film, Andy is dead. He is dead as a person. He has lost everything he loves. He does not quite understand the value of life until it is all taken away from him.

His journey in the play, Berry thinks, is to bring life to others. Berry suggests that Andy brings decency to the character of the warden, but Corser is not sure. Corser says he is still trying to work that out, and asks what makes the warden tick. The primary warden of the play is not the same as the warden in the film.

There are multiple wardens in the original novella, and the adaptations blend elements of them together. In the film they are distilled into Samuel Norton, played by Bob Gunton. One of the key ideas of the story is who the real villains are. Everyone, with the exception of Andy, is in prison because of a choice they made.

The warden is no more innocent than those he oversees. Corser says he thinks the warden wants something more in his life. Otherwise, why would he have this scheme going on? He is obviously not happy.

He has worked his way up to the top job, and he is in some ways maybe social climbing or wanting something better. He has seen a flawed system, and maybe politically around him people taking advantage. He has seen that you cannot change the system, so you might as well get on board and take advantage of it yourself. That is how he justifies it.

The play started the same way the film and the story's protagonist did, as an unlikely prospect that became beloved.