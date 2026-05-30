Thieves ram ute through shopping centre doors to steal ATM

Two masked offenders stole an ATM from a shopping centre in the dead of night, with police now calling on the public for any information or footage that may help with their investigation.

Cameras have caught the moment thieves rammed a ute through the doors of a shopping centre and stole an ATM in the dead of night.

CCTV footage shows a blue Nissan ute backing through the centre's glass doors and into an empty hallway at around 2am. The vehicle then continues to reverse, hitting an ATM which topples to the ground. Two masked offenders can be seen entering the building through the broken doors and moving to the back of the ute. The vehicle is then seen driving out of the shopping centre with a chain attached to the ATM, dragging it along behind the ute.

Police found the vehicle burnt out three days later, on March 21. It was located in East Rockingham, about a 15 minute drive from the shopping centre on Amazon Drive where the incident took place. Detectives are now calling on anyone with any further CCTV, dash-cam, or mobile phone vision of the vehicle or other information relating to the incident to come forward





9NewsAUS / 🏆 10. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Thieves Shopping Centre ATM Theft Police Investigation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two bus runs help students reach school in remote WilcanniaIn the remote outback town of Wilcannia, Australia, a dedicated bus driver and school principal, Jeremy Auld, ensures students get to school with two morning runs. Despite challenges of poverty and isolation, the community's school, St Therese's Community Parish School, fosters hope and education, aiming to improve attendance and rebuild culture.

Read more »

Meghan’s hilarious new two-word nickname after latest product launchMeghan Markle has been slapped with a brutal new nickname after launching her limited edition As Ever matchboxes: 'Temu Princess'.

Read more »

One bucket, two sticks and a million followers: How five NZ teens hit drumming fameSlick and energetic videos of plastic bucket percussion have notched up more than 100m views and a huge online following

Read more »

Russian drone hits Romanian apartments, wounding two people and starting fireRomanian authorities say a Russian drone that was part of an overnight attack on Ukraine crashed into an apartment building in eastern Romania

Read more »