Koloamatangi and Leniu Set for World Cup Semi-Final Clash After Round 27 Incident

Keaon Koloamatangi and Spencer Leniu will face off in a must-win World Cup semi-final between Australia and Samoa, recalling their heated round-27 NRL clash. Koloamatangi says he will keep his cool as both aim to win for their teams.

Keaon Koloamatangi and Spencer Leniu are set to renew their rivalry when Australia play Samoa in a must-win World Cup semi-final on Sunday night. The match will take place in front of a deafening 40,000-plus sellout crowd at a venue packed with national pride on the line.

Both players are expected to be injected off the bench for their respective teams midway through the first half. Fans will recall the round-27 NRL clash between South Sydney and the Sydney Roosters when Leniu threw the ball down in anger and dared Koloamatangi to punch on. Koloamatangi kept his cool and laughed in Leniu's face, while Leniu was subbed out of the game a few minutes later and did not return.

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Koloamatangi On Calm Response

Reflecting on that incident, Koloamatangi told this masthead at the time: He was screaming at me; it takes a lot for me to get angry, I do not even remember the last time I got angry. It is a footy game. I am not there to go out and fight people. Violence is not the answer.

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It is better to be a lover and not a fighter. Reminded about his last run-in with Leniu this week, Koloamatangi said: I was probably too tired to do anything that night. I always put the team first, and I am not there to get sin-binned or sent off. That would be a selfish act, to lash out and give a penalty away.

That is something I pride myself on, being a team-first player. Emotions always run high, but there is a line you do not want to cross, and I do not want to make the coach upset. Spencer is a great player, and the Roosters do not win that grand final without him. He plays with his heart on his sleeve.

When he comes on fresh and he is ready to go, it gets you going and makes you want to put in that extra effort because you know he will be flying in off the back fence. Whatever happens, happens, I am just there to try and win the game and do my job for the team, a smiling Koloamatangi said.

Samoa Coach Praises Leniu

The pair have become two of the best middles in the game, which is reflected in their pay packets with new employers. Samoa coach Ben Gardiner said of Leniu: The passion Spencer has for the jersey, and the love he has playing for Samoa, we have really enjoyed watching him go about his business.

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He played bigger minutes the other night, he played a role where he changes the game when he comes on, and we are looking forward to him doing that again on Sunday. I will let him take care of those emotions. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui was eligible for Samoa but chose Australia, largely because he wanted to become a starting front-rower in the green and gold after coming off the interchange in the 2022 final.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow opted to represent Samoa ahead of the host nation after committing to Gardiner during a chance meeting at Suncorp Stadium after the Dolphins win over Penrith in round six last year.