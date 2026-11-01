A retirement planning guide asks Australians to look beyond their super balance by tallying total wealth, estimating spending needs and mapping income layers including the age pension.

Most people asking whether they have enough to retire are looking at their super balance alone, and that is just one piece of the puzzle.

A better starting point is to answer three questions: what have I got, what might I need, and where will my income come from. The question of whether there is enough to retire comes up regardless of whether someone has $300,000 or $2 million. Turning off a regular pay cheque after 30 or 40 years and knowing you must fund yourself forever can make almost anyone nervous. A complicated retirement system does not make it easier.

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Add Up Your Assets

The first question is what you have. Think wider than your super balance and tally everything, including savings, shares, investment properties, business income, debts, the value of your home and your super. If you have a partner, include their position too. A couple with $600,000 in super who owns their home outright is in a very different situation from a couple with the same super balance and a $300,000 mortgage.

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Many people simply look at their super statement and decide whether they are doing well or falling behind. That is not a fair way to assess retirement options. Your home matters enormously to your security in retirement. Owning it outright means you will not be paying rent or a mortgage from fixed income sources, which is a real advantage.

But it is a balancing act because a home does not generate income like super or money invested in the stock market. Unless you plan to downsize, borrow against it or release equity, your home will not pay for groceries, electricity bills or holidays. That does not mean you need to sell it. It means distinguishing between overall wealth and the money available to generate an income you can live on.

Age Pension Basics

The age pension is often poorly understood. Too many Australians assume it is only for people with no savings and do not look into it. Others assume they will never get it without ever checking. Neither assumption is necessarily right.

The age pension is means-tested using assets and income tests. Eligibility depends on your financial circumstances, including whether you own your home, have a partner, continue working or hold assets outside super. At current rates, the maximum combined age pension for a couple is about $48,500 including basic supplements, and for a single person it is just over $32,000.

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That does not create a lavish retirement, but it can be a meaningful layer of income to build on once you know it is likely to be there. It is not always all or nothing. You might not qualify at 67 but become eligible for a part pension later after drawing down a couple of years of savings. Or you might receive a part pension from the start.

Work Out Spending Needs

The second question is what you might need. Start not with a retirement benchmark or someone else's magic number, but by working out what you spend today on your cost of living. Build a simple annual budget covering food, electricity, insurances, health costs, transport, subscriptions, regular travel and discretionary spending that makes life enjoyable.

Then list the epic things you want to do in the early years of retirement, such as big trips, experiences and projects, and work out what they might cost as an annual allowance. Do not forget irregular expenses that can blow up a budget, such as replacing a car or washing machine, dental work, a new roof or helping a child through a hard patch. Retirement spending is very unlikely to be the same every year for 30 years.

Build Retirement Income

You might plan to spend more in the early years when you are travelling, enjoying good health and making the most of your freedom. Later those costs might fall away as health and support costs rise. The third question is where your income will come from. This requires thinking about income differently from how most people learnt it during their working life.

Think of retirement income as a series of layers, each with different rules, timing and ways of working. The first layer might be the age pension if you are eligible. Work out whether you will be eligible and how much you could receive. Understanding how the layers fit together can help you see how to replace a pay cheque and fund however many years lie ahead.