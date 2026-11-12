Matt Dufty Unemployed After Rabbitohs Finals Run, Seeks NRL Deal for 2027

Matt Dufty is without a contract after helping South Sydney reach the 2026 NRL finals, and the 30-year-old fullback wants to stay in Sydney.

Matt Dufty is officially unemployed after a season in which he started at fullback in an NRL elimination final and became one of the feel-good stories of the year.

The 30-year-old wants to find a new NRL club, preferably in Sydney, to support his family. Dufty was thrown a lifeline by South Sydney after returning from the Super League after Christmas for family reasons. He earned just 1200 dollars a week on a full-time training wage, plus 3000 dollars in match payments, and played 15 games for the Rabbitohs.

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Rabbitohs Hope To Keep Dufty

During that run he kept regular fullback Jye Gray out of the starting side and helped Souths qualify for the play-offs. The Rabbitohs lost in week one to eventual grand finalists Newcastle. Souths remain hopeful they can find room in their salary cap to keep Dufty, but he is open to a new home in the NRL. For Dufty to return to Souths, the club needs an outside back to leave early.

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The problem for Dufty is that most Sydney clubs are well stocked at fullback. Penrith have Dylan Edwards and Jaxen Edgar, Parramatta have Isaiah Iongi and Joash Papalii, and Wests Tigers have Jahream Bula, Sunia Turuva and Jake Averillo. Canterbury have Connor Tracey, Jacob Kiraz and Connor Votano, Manly have Tom Trbojevic, Tolu Koula and Lehi Hopoate, and St George Illawarra have Scott Drinkwater and Clint Gutherson.

Cronulla have Will Kennedy and Liam Ison, the Sydney Roosters have James Tedesco, Cody Ramsey and Rex Bassingthwaighte, while Souths have Gray and Latrell Mitchell. Dufty told this masthead on Thursday that his return to the NRL after several seasons in the Super League had reignited his desire to play against the best locally. He said he still has a lot left in him and that this year made him realise it.

NRL Return Reignites Dufty Desire

Returning to the NRL reinvigorated my love of the game, Dufty said. I would like to think I can keep playing another few years. The game probably suits me a bit more now. He said there used to be a lot of wrestle and bigger bodies, but rule changes and ruck speed now suit him.

He added that teams are happy to opt for a smaller fullback who can try to break open a game. Consistency was a big thing for me before I went to England, Dufty said. This year when I came back, that was one area I was happiest with. Without a regular income, Dufty said he is starting to stress a bit.

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Dufty Faces Financial Pressure

He also said he got married in the off-season and that the expenses this year have been ridiculous. Dufty has started to train on his own. He has spoken with Souths coach Wayne Bennett and assistant Ben Hornby, one of his most trusted mentors. While he would love to return to the Rabbitohs, Dufty knows he might have to play elsewhere.

He has settled his family in the Sutherland Shire, and while open to a return to England, that is an option he would prefer to put off for a few years.