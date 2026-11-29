Jonathon Welch reunites with the Choir of Hard Knocks for a 20th anniversary concert and a new four-part ABC sequel, A New Chorus, premiering November 29.

The Choir of Hard Knocks is marking 20 years since its first public performance at Melbourne's Flinders Street Station in the spring of 2006, when choirmaster Jonathon Welch led a group of nervous singers in a moment captured by an ABC crew.

Anniversary Concert And New Documentary

The former Opera Australia tenor returned to Melbourne for the choir's anniversary concert at St Kilda's Palais Theatre. The concert featured support from Mark Seymour, Kate Miller-Heidke, Bernard Fanning and Casey Donovan, while the choir, led by co-artistic directors Danielle Matthews and Adam Przewlocki, welcomed guest performer Missy Higgins. A new four-part sequel, Choir of Hard Knocks: A New Chorus, premieres at 7.30pm on Sunday, November 29, on ABC and ABC iview.

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In the miniseries, Welch makes a surprise appearance at rehearsals, which have been run since 2019 by musical theatre singer Matthews and accompanist Przewlocki. It's a joy to be back, says Welch. When you look at the impact that the documentary made, it shook up the television world, it shook up the music world, it shook up the choir world.

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And the choir was one of the only performing arts groups ever to win an ARIA, a Helpmann and a Logie award. Since those early days, Welch has started the Brisbane Street Choir and remains involved with the Sydney Street Choir, which predates the Choir of Hard Knocks by five years. His idea of bringing together people experiencing homelessness and disadvantage to sing and connect has spread into new communities around the world.

The choir shone a spotlight on the changes that music can make, medically, and to us as human beings, says Welch. Just look at other programs that sit on the shoulders of Choir of Hard Knocks, like Pub Choir, choirs for people experiencing dementia and Parkinson's. Sadly, though, the rates of homelessness, and isolation and loneliness, are worse than they were 20 years ago. We need more programs like Choir of Hard Knocks.

Choir Faces Absences And Losses

The sequel features many new faces alongside some original members, but there are notable absences. It's heartbreaking to see that some of them haven't fared as well, says Welch. And 25 of the choir members have passed on. We pay homage to them at the concert.

Matthews describes her time with the choir, which relies solely on private donations and revenue from performances and recordings, as one of the highlights of her career. She insists that everyone can sing, and sing in tune. It's a choir that's got singers of all levels, she says. We work in a way that our strongest singers are challenged, and some of our members with a lower skill set are working at their capacity, says Matthews.

We are so passionate about teaching technique. The choir is working in three, four, sometimes even five-part harmony now. And, at times, I'm queuing 14 different solos for one song. Chorister Gabbie Harwood, who joined in 2022, is one such soloist.

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Chorister Finds Pride Through Music

In the miniseries, she works with Missy Higgins on a rendition of the hit single Steer. Harwood says it was the first time in her life that she had something to be proud of. I left school after year 8, says Harwood. I left home around age 15.

I've never really worked. I don't have a licence or a car. I don't have an education. I've had substance abuse issues as well, she says.

The biggest thing the choir has taught me is how I deserve to be treated as a person. I've learnt what it's like to have real friends. When Harwood joined the choir, she was affectionately known as the forehead because she would not look up from the sheet music. Now I stand tall, I sing loud and I'm proud of what I do, says Harwood.

We're all different. We've all had very different hard knocks to each other. But we're a family.