Victoria ADHD GP program hit by directory errors listing closed clinics

A Victorian program allowing 150 trained GPs to diagnose and treat ADHD has been undermined by website errors that listed closed and non-participating clinics, confusing patients and flooding services with calls.

A Victorian government program designed to speed up access to ADHD diagnosis and medication has run into immediate problems after a bungled website directory directed patients to the wrong clinics.

The program, celebrated last Monday, eased rules on who can diagnose ADHD. About 150 newly trained general practitioners across the state can now diagnose, treat and prescribe stimulants for the neurodevelopmental disorder. Previously, only specialists such as paediatricians and psychiatrists could treat ADHD. That led to high costs and waiting lists of up to a year for the estimated 163,000 Victorian children and 320,000 adults living with the condition.

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Directory Errors Cause Clinic Confusion

The government's online directory, meant to help families find clinics offering the new GP ADHD service, included at least 15 services that were not accepting patients under the program. One listed health service was not even open. A handful of other clinics that were taking part in the program were missing from the directory, even though their doctors had completed training from the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) as part of the government's program.

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Mental Health Victoria chief executive Phillipa Thomas said the confusion meant non-participating health services were last week inundated with calls from people trying to book ADHD appointments that were not on offer. Many callers were already frustrated at having been turned away from other incorrectly listed providers, and understandably people's patience was pretty thin, Thomas said.

You can imagine how the situation compounded over days; with increasingly distressed callers at one end, and increasingly distressed and overwhelmed health service staff at the other, she said. It's a disappointing start and a reminder that it's not in anyone's interest for significant policy changes like these to be rushed, Thomas said.

The incorrectly listed clinics included some that do not offer GP services at all, as well as specialist services such as mental health and emergency units that do not book consultations. The Age contacted the department about the directory errors. A government spokesperson confirmed that a small number of clinics had requested changes to their listings.

Services Removed From Online List

In the days that followed, 14 services were removed from the list, including clinics in Altona Meadows, Barwon Heads, Frankston, Moe, Port Fairy and Wodonga. Five other services were added. One service, The Living Room, which provided support in Melbourne's Hosier Lane for people experiencing homelessness, was only removed from the official list on Friday, despite having closed last month.

Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists Victorian Branch Chair, associate professor Simon Stafrace, said it was vital to remove barriers for people to access ADHD care closer to home. We urge the Victorian government to make sure the information is up-to-date as quickly as possible, so this important reform can be delivered as intended, particularly in communities where people already face significant barriers to accessing ADHD and mental health care, he said.

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The government denied that it had bungled the rollout, saying the directory changes included instances where ADHD-trained doctors had consented to the publication of their details before later requesting removals. The government has now asked the RACGP, which earlier this year oversaw the training of GPs involved in its program, to ensure doctors communicate with their clinics about their participation in the program and their public listing on its directory.

RACGP Supports Expanded GP Access

RACGP Victoria Chair Dr Anita Muñoz said GP ADHD assessments were a positive step towards improving access, and that patients welcomed the move. The Victorian Department of Health's list of participating clinics is regularly updated to reflect local capacity, she said. Clinics may request to be added as services expand, and removed when practices are no longer able to take on new patients.

The level of demand we're seeing demonstrates why these reforms matter, and why we really need to train more GPs to improve access to care, Muñoz said. Giving more GPs the skills and authority to assess and diagnose ADHD will help patients access care sooner, closer to home, she said. Rates of ADHD diagnosis have skyrocketed in recent years due to increased awareness of the disorder, leading to a surge in the number of Australians using stimulant medications.

In response to rising demand and longer wait times, state governments have been easing restrictions on who can diagnose and treat the condition. In December, Queensland became the first state allowing GPs to diagnose and prescribe for ADHD. Since then, South Australia, NSW, Western Australia and Tasmania have followed suit. Victoria's changes mean that since October 26, trained GPs can diagnose and treat ADHD in adults and children aged six years and over.

Health Minister Ingrid Stitt said the move would save families thousands of dollars and up to a year of waiting time for an appointment. We're making it easier and cheaper for hardworking Victorians to access a timely ADHD diagnosis, Stitt said.