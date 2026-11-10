British Airways Club Europe on London City to Olbia: economy seat, business class food, $38 in points

A review of British Airways Club Europe from London City to Olbia reveals it is economy seating with upgraded catering. The writer paid $38 in taxes using 24,500 Avios points.

British Airways Club Europe from London City to Olbia offers business class catering but the same economy seats found throughout the cabin. The writer booked with 24,500 Avios points and paid $38 in taxes and fees.

There are five return flights each week from City Airport seasonally, plus five weekly flights from Heathrow, and weekend flights from Stansted. The journey began with day before baggage check-in at City Airport on a quiet Friday afternoon. British Airways allows day before baggage check-in, letting the writer unload a suitcase in advance and sleep in the next morning.

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On departure day, the efficiency of flying with a carry-on only was offset by the large suitcase still greeting him on the other side. Perfect. The loyalty scheme is The British Airways Club, part of the Oneworld Alliance. The writer used 24,500 of his own BA Avios points and paid $38 in taxes and fees.

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Booking With Avios And Qantas Points

BA points can be earned by transferring from partners like Amex Membership Rewards and Marriott Bonvoy, both at a 3:1 rate. Alternatively, the flight can be booked using 31,500 Qantas points plus £78 or $150. Paying for business class can earn 1375 Qantas points plus 60 status credits on this route. Baggage allowance includes two 32-kilogram bags, or three if you are an Emerald-tier flyer with Qantas Platinum and above or BA Gold and above.

You are also permitted one small 85-centimetre bag and one large 126-centimetre bag. No cabin baggage weight limits apply, but you will need to stow these bags unassisted. You have booked business class, but these planes only have economy seats. A privacy curtain distinguishes business class, but it is the same seat from tip to tail in a 2-2 layout.

At least there is no middle seat. Get up to 33 inches or 83.8 centimetres of pitch, 18 inches or 46 centimetres of width and a three-inch or 7.6-centimetre recline. It is comfortable, but it is still a dressed-up economy. The writer nabbed the bulkhead to stretch out and miraculously had no seat buddy.

Business Class Seat And Amenities

BA does not guarantee an empty seat beside you on this aircraft, as it does on other aircraft types in business class within its European network. Entertainment is absent. There is no streamed entertainment, AC power, USB socket or Wi-Fi, although today's window seat kept him amused. We ascend past the O2 Arena, traverse alps, soar across vivid blue waters for yacht spotting, pass over Corsica and cross the Sardinian coastline before touching down.

Between that and breakfast, who has time for a movie? No need for the call bell because everything is offered before he thought to ask, meeting business-class standards. The weekend vibes keep things relaxed yet professional. Literally all that is setting this seat apart from row 20 is the catering.

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The Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne is delightful but enjoyed in moderation, with a hire car to collect after landing. Breakfast offers a frittata with beans or an omelette with bacon, sausage and mushrooms. The writer chose the latter and found it not bad as far as in-flight omelettes go. There is yoghurt, fruit salad and a bread roll on the side.

Breakfast Service And Sustainability Goals

It is a good meal size, particularly as there is no BA lounge at City Airport for a pre-flight bite. British Airways maintains its goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050 with sustainable aviation fuel or SAF as a key pillar. SAF is made from used cooking oils, forestry waste and depleted tyres. SAF currently represents 4.5 per cent of BA's total fuel consumption, set to reach 10 per cent by 2030.

Flying from London's City Airport is convenient if you are already in town, but for those connecting through London, BA's Heathrow-Olbia flights will be more practical. The writer would happily book again using points, but buying a ticket with cash would sour the appeal. Knowing there is a hot breakfast on board gave him the confidence to sleep in and arrive just before boarding.

People often fly business class to get more sleep, but in his case it came before the flight, and thanks to frequent flyer points, he only paid $38. Bargain.