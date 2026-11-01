Victorian election campaign lacks substance as leaders rely on social media stunts

The Victorian election campaign is marked by a lack of substance, with leaders relying on social media stunts and avoiding serious debate. Polls show Labor well behind, but all three leaders insist they will win without raising taxes or inflicting pain to control debt.

The Victorian election campaign is being defined by a lack of substance from all parties, according to veteran broadcaster Neil Mitchell. He argues that sensible political discourse is struggling for breath as politicians rely on stunts and social media tricks rather than engaging in genuine debate.

Premier Ben Carroll, Opposition Leader Jess Wilson, and One Nation's Victorian leader Warren Pickering are all insisting they will become premier. Despite polls putting Labor well behind, each claims there will be no increased taxes and that debt can be brought under control with little or no pain to the people. Business groups are pleading for serious discussion, and economists say nothing adds up. The politicians are willing to stand on their heads for attention but won't answer questions directly.

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Magic Pudding Strategy For Debt

Both sides thrash around looking for damaging tricks rather than debating constructive strategies for recovery. Despite a ballooning debt crisis, they continue to spend on promises, rejecting the inflationary impact. Mitchell describes this as the magic pudding strategy, referencing Norman Lindsay's 108-year-old book where Albert the pudding repairs itself no matter how much is eaten. It is a world of inexhaustible resources that exists only in fantasy.

Underlying this dangerous game are provocative social media posts, stupid AI tricks, staged ice cream eating, and pothole filling. These stunts are pumped out in the belief they will win votes. Over two weeks, Mitchell interviewed all three leaders and found little detail and common deflection. Social media is leading the way as the home of distortion and misrepresentation.

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Ben Carroll suggests it robs leaders of the ability to be frank and engage voters in genuine discussion. He argues social media is so powerful and easily manipulated that leaders are locked into talking points, afraid to say anything that might be taken out of context. If AI produces a cute talking dog that spouts political messages, it can manipulate algorithms to send material to people who normally wouldn't engage with politics but love talking dogs.

Social Media Distortion And Lies

Both main leaders can complain about that. Wilson did not directly support the Americanisation of the health system, but Labor social media strongly suggested she did. In an interview on Mitchell's podcast, Mitchell Unlimited, Carroll denied Victoria was in a mess when asked. Mitchell listed problems including potholes, debt, business confidence, high taxation, and crime.

Carroll continued to deny it and explained why he thought Labor had done a good job in difficult circumstances. The Liberals cut the interview sharply and circulated it, editing out his explanation of why he didn't think it was Labor's fault. It was not a disaster. It was clumsy.

Wilson also deflected questions on spending, claiming she was unfairly edited. She dodged questions and it showed. Edits on social media are unavoidable because they are a snapshot. The digital attention span for an average person has been assessed at 47 seconds.

For young voters, it is probably much shorter. What the Liberals did to Carroll was not dishonest; it accentuated a bad moment. The same applies to the post of Wilson. That is politics.

Both highlighted legitimate issues with the leaders. The reach of this material is extraordinary. Within a week, more than 3 million people had viewed Ben Carroll's awkwardness. There are only 4.7 million voters in Victoria.

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Wilson's moment had more than 500,000 views in a few days. Carroll said before it happened: Because of the clicks and the algorithms I can sit in an interview and one little sentence gets taken out of context. It is how our different opponents will use one soundbite out of context. I have seen it not just for me; I have seen it for the opposition leader.

Power Of Social Media Algorithms

Context is important and I think unfortunately with social media and algorithms, people's attention spans are not what they were. Social media has proven power and it will only grow. A few weeks ago, the 81-year-old Brazilian president, who had never owned an iPhone, flipped an election within 21 days by using social media. Former premier Daniel Andrews built his successful 2022 election strategy around social media, making announcements on complex projects with headline statements and little detail.

Carroll is perhaps proving he is the anti-Dan by criticising social media, although his office still uses it extensively. As the election's final days approach, Wilson, clearly in front, behaves like a leader with more to lose. She sees danger in every question. Carroll is calm, like a man who suspects he is beaten.

Pickering is a spoiler having fun. Despite insisting he will be premier, he cannot actually believe that. All will claim to have been dudded by their opponents. But in Victoria there is no law requiring truth in political advertising.

No Truth In Political Advertising

Theoretically, it is illegal to tell you Bob's Beaut Oats guarantee eternal life but not illegal for politicians to promise it. A Victorian election joint parliamentary committee tried to improve transparency, warning that inaccurate information poses a serious threat to elections. It recommended limiting the negative impact of social media and creating new laws to ensure truth in political campaign advertising. Nothing has happened.

Self-interest? Perhaps. If government had listened, today's campaign might not be quite so artificial and evasive. But then who could ever expect a modern politician to mandate truth in anything?

An informed decision in this election is crucial. Good luck with that. In many ways we are voting blind. Neil Mitchell hosts the podcast Mitchell Unlimited.