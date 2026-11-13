Danielle Brathwaite-Shirley opens red labyrinth show at Warrnambool Art Gallery

British artist Danielle Brathwaite-Shirley opens a new exhibition at Warrnambool Art Gallery featuring a bright-red labyrinth, works by the late Indigenous artist Gordon Bennett, and a four-channel video work.

British artist Danielle Brathwaite-Shirley has opened a new exhibition at Warrnambool Art Gallery, a show built around a bright-red labyrinth that disorients visitors as soon as they step inside.

The exhibition opens this weekend and marks the latest stop on a global CV that already includes prominent galleries in London, Los Angeles and Berlin. The artist says she ended up in Warrnambool simply because gallery director and curator Aaron Bradbrook reached out to her and offered an irresistible proposition. Brathwaite-Shirley recalls that Bradbrook told her she could experiment and basically do whatever she wanted, and that she could do things she had never done before.

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The gallery blurb highlights the unlikely pairing as a point of pride, calling it a collision between artists whose practices, on the surface, seem incongruent. Bradbrook says he likes the notion of a collision of ideas and bringing in artists whose practices are completely divergent. The result is an energising mix of voices revelling in discomfort and atonal harmony. In Warrnambool, Brathwaite-Shirley largely steps away from her video game practice.

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Gallery Architecture Disorients Visitors

Her main contribution is the architecture of the gallery itself, and the show is presented across several rooms with no order and no labels. Paintings are hung too low, walls are oddly shaped, and spaces connect strangely. Works by Bennett and Brathwaite-Shirley are mixed together throughout. She says other people's artwork is the medium she is using, and that it is like every piece is interrupting the room.

Among the Bennett works are several Basquiat-inspired paintings and colonial critiques shot through with violence and anger. A cowboy on a horse whips a black figure to the ground in a swirl of dots and Pollock-esque drips. Black bodies are held within black lines of graphs and charts, and a white, blonde child assembles blocks spelling slurs while an anonymous pipe-smoking adult looks on. Visitors encounter Bennett's Backrooms Study for Possession Island (1991) around awkward corners.

Inner Room Hides Colonial Landscapes

Those works sit outside an inner room that appears to be accessed by several impractical doors. One door is locked, one is tiny and knee-high, and another is open a fraction but immovable. The inner room houses two 19th century colonial landscapes from J. H. Carse and Eugene von Guerard, along with a bronze bust of Queen Victoria. The room and its surrounding Bennett pieces form a Brathwaite-Shirley work in itself, called THE ROOM THAT STAYS OPEN (2026).

Bennett talks to the colony, and Brathwaite-Shirley to Bennett. Brathwaite-Shirley also contributes drawings that are frenetic, absurd and political in a cartoon style, made with calligraphy ink. Her paintings include huge collage-infused canvases showing colourful and ferocious scenes from another world. She also contributes a four-channel video work in which video-game references form part of a scrambled, interior digital life, which is unsettling, a bit sexy and a bit absurd.

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VR Work Simulates Hospital Death

The exhibition also includes Shaun Gladwell's Passing Electrical Storms (detail) (2022-23), a work that brings visitors closer to death. The visitor lies down on a hard bed, dons a VR headset, and sees themselves dying in hospital before floating from the world, moving 10 metres, a hundred, a million, across the universe.

It is the most immediately interactive work and the one that makes you feel the most cosmically insignificant, but it carries Gladwell's warmth and playfulness, which ties it to Brathwaite-Shirley's work. Page is a trans woman, as is Brathwaite-Shirley. In a 2017 essay, Page described her work delving into online archives for lost trans and queer history as opening a whole world of possibilities for dreaming myself into a future that was worth living.

Bradbrook says he thought that was a really beautiful description, but he also liked the idea of turning it on its head and making it about death. For Brathwaite-Shirley, the show is a space for new ideas to form. She says something she loves about video games is that they wait for you, and you activate them.

What you do changes how you experience it, but also how the person behind you experiences it, and then you leave with a series of choices that you made. She says she does not like it when people say what a beautiful show. She much prefers when someone says the exhibition made them feel really odd, or that they felt squished, and she wants people to leave with a feeling they can interrogate.