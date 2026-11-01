Finnair's new daily Melbourne-Helsinki service via Bangkok offers Australians a one-stop route to Europe with the debate-sparking AirLounge business class seat, which the reviewer praises for comfort despite lacking motorised recline.

Finnair has launched a new daily Melbourne-Helsinki service via Bangkok, giving Australians a fresh one-stop route to Europe. The inaugural flight was marked with Santa flown in specially for gate photos and festive cheer, as Finnair is the official airline of Santa Claus with daily year-round flights to Rovaniemi on the Arctic Circle.

Baggage allowances and lounge access details

The route is operated by an Airbus A350-900, with a total flight time of 23 hours and 35 minutes including a two-hour transit in Bangkok. Business-class passengers on the new service can access the Qantas Business Lounge as Finnair does not operate its own branded lounges outside major hubs like Helsinki. Finnair Plus is free to join and through the Oneworld alliance lets passengers earn and redeem Qantas Frequent Flyer points and status credits on Finnair flights.

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The standard business-class baggage allowance from Australia ranks among the most generous, at two 32-kilogram checked bags and 12 kilograms of combined cabin baggage. All seats in the business-class cabin have direct aisle access, arranged in a 1-2-1 layout. The reviewer sat in 8L, a rear window seat. Few designs spark as much debate among frequent flyers as the AirLounge, Finnair's static, cocoon-like business-class seat.

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Dispensing with the industry-standard motorised recline, the fixed armchair-style base uses two mechanical flaps to bridge the gap into a lie-flat bed, leaving passengers to wedge the two large provided pillows behind their back for a semi-recline, which is a common gripe among critics. Personally, the reviewer has no issue with it.

AirLounge seat design and comfort features

The seat feels like a chaise, wide enough to cross legs comfortably at 64 centimetres across the upper shell, and long enough at 198 centimetres that feet do not touch the wall. Better yet, passengers never have to return the seat upright for meals. Wrapped in a high, curving privacy shell, the seat includes a cushy mattress topper and quilted duvet by Finnish design house Marimekko, plus a pancake-thin amenity kit with eye mask, earplugs and bamboo dental kit.

The sash belt unclips for sleep, though the waist belt still rides high and awkwardly rubs the neck when lying down. Storage comprises a laptop-friendly chest cubby stocked with water and an eye-level compartment housing headphones, charging ports and the entertainment handset. Finnair's 18-inch HD touchscreen is crisp and generously sized, offering 240 movies and 30-plus TV series, though its movie library is limited and updates only every two months and screens are not adjustable for lying down.

In-flight entertainment and attentive service standards

Noise-cancelling headphones are provided, and Business Classic fares include full-flight Wi-Fi for one device. Along with USB and AC outlets, a side-table wireless charging pad keeps phones and AirPods topped up without digging out cords. Crew are exceptionally attentive, offering personal introductions, champagne refills and hot towels before meals. Staff also maintain a relentless rotation of snack trays of sandwiches and sweets throughout the flight.

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After take-off, entrees start on a Nordic note with smoked salmon with creme fraiche and burratina with charred grapes, candied walnuts and balsamic glaze, alongside genuinely fresh bread rolls, a welcome change from the barely thawed, straight-from-the-trolley variety. The beef fillet in veal jus with garlic chive potato puree, asparagus and roasted carrots is chewy with a gelatinous veal jus, though an Asian chicken stir-fry fares better later in the flight.

Nordic inspired dining and beverage options

The reviewer was disappointed to have slept through the massaman beef short ribs out of Bangkok but was satisfied with the final-stretch breakfast of cheesy scrambled eggs, hash browns, cold cuts, yoghurt and fresh fruit. Complimentary Joseph Perrier champagne served in Finnish brand Iittala's icicle-inspired glasses, European wines and Finnair's signature bilberry juice flow throughout, backed by generous snacks of sandwiches, sweets, granola bars and chips.

Finnair is targeting net zero emissions by 2050, ditching traditional carbon offsetting in favour of sustainable aviation fuel and a 200 million euro or 320 million dollar fleet renewal program. For those wanting to try the AirLounge closer to home, Qantas has two leased Finnair A330s until mid-2028, flying Sydney routes to Honolulu, Tokyo Haneda, Manila and Singapore, pairing Qantas crew and service with the same Finnair business-class seats.

The verdict: Finnair's AirLounge makes a strong case for less-is-more Scandi-style minimalism and delivers one of the widest, most comfortable sleeping surfaces in commercial aviation. The writer travelled as a guest of Finnair.