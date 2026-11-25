Defence Minister Richard Marles delivered a formal apology in federal parliament to veterans persecuted by the military's decades-long ban on homosexual service, 34 years after the Keating government moved to overturn it.

Australia has formally apologised to generations of veterans whose careers, livelihoods and reputations were destroyed by the military's decades-long ban on homosexual service, described as one of the most shameful chapters in its military history.

Defence Minister Richard Marles delivered the apology in federal parliament on Wednesday, conceding the persecution of gay and lesbian personnel had done nothing to advance Australia's national security. Australian military personnel were subjected to decades of state-sanctioned witch hunts in which they were spied on, interrogated and forced to choose between betraying their mates and sacrificing their careers because of their sexuality.

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Defence Minister Delivers Formal Apology

The apology came 34 years after the Keating government resolved to overturn the ban on same-sex attracted people serving in the Australian Defence Force. We asked these Australians to defend a fair go.

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Then we refused them one, Marles told parliament. None of this made our nation safer. Marles said military authorities monitored the movements of suspected homosexuals, scrutinised their friendships, searched their barracks and pressured them into confessing or identifying other gay personnel. Veterans have dubbed that period the witch hunts.

Some personnel were forced to resign, while others were dishonourably discharged. Many never told their families why they had come home early, and others have never felt welcome enough among fellow veterans to march on Anzac Day. The policy was enshrined in a 1986 defence instruction that explicitly stated homosexual behaviour was neither accepted nor condoned in the military. Those found to have engaged in it faced termination of their service.

The apology was delivered 34 years to the week after then-prime minister Paul Keating's cabinet resolved to overturn the ban. The change followed a challenge by Chief Petty Officer Anita van der Meer, who faced dismissal over an alleged same-sex relationship. Van Der Meer, who watched Wednesday's apology from the public gallery, took her case to the Human Rights and Equal Opportunity Commission in 1992, forcing the issue to the highest levels of government.

History Of Military Witch Hunts

While Keating's cabinet was divided over lifting the ban, then attorney-general Michael Duffy argued Australia could not credibly profess its commitment to human rights while maintaining such discriminatory policies. Restrictions effectively barring transgender Australians from military service remained in place until 2010. To you I say: you and your families offered this nation everything that service asks, Marles said. In return our nation offered condemnation, derision, and suspicion.

This country did not keep faith with you. But today, it says sorry. Fewer than 30 MPs from across the political divide were in the chamber for the apology. The event coincided with a press conference held by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Solomon Islands counterpart Matthew Wale.

Independent MP and former army officer Andrew Wilkie had written to Albanese on Tuesday urging him to deliver the apology personally. Wilkie argued it warranted the same significance as national apologies to the Stolen Generations and victims of forced adoption. It would also align Australia with Canada and the United Kingdom, whose respective prime ministers delivered similar apologies personally, Wilkie wrote.

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The apology followed recommendations from a Senate inquiry examining reforms to the military justice system after the royal commission into defence and veteran suicide. Legislation passed in September allowed veterans to have historical convictions relating to consensual homosexual activity extinguished from their service records. That includes posthumous applications by their families. Veterans forced out through administrative measures can also have their departures reviewed and their records corrected.

Decades Of Veteran Campaigning Led To Change

Marles acknowledged that neither the lifting of the ban nor the apology was a gift from government. He said both were the culmination of decades of campaigning by veterans who had spoken publicly about their treatment when it would have been easier to remain silent. Every Remembrance Day, and every Anzac Day, Australia renews its vow to remember those who serve, Marles said. That vow was never meant to have exceptions.

Shadow defence personnel minister and Afghanistan veteran Phillip Thompson joined the government in issuing the apology. He said the military had betrayed a sacred trust with Australians who had volunteered to put their lives on the line for their country. Thompson said personnel had been stripped of their security clearances, subjected to invasive investigations and marched out of military bases. They suffered trauma inflicted not by an enemy on the battlefield but by the institution they had pledged to serve.

Careers were destroyed or cut short, and lives were shattered, Thompson said. Let us call this out for exactly what it was. It was wrong. Plain and simple.

It was wrong. RSL national president Peter Tinley welcomed the apology, saying the veterans had enlisted with the same desire to serve and protect Australia as their colleagues. They were discriminated against for who they are. This apology is the right thing to do.