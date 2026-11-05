Traveller guide explains hammam ritual from naked steamy scrub to mint tea recovery

A traveller guide to hammam bathing explains the naked etiquette, steamy marble slabs, vigorous exfoliating scrubs and gentle hair washing shared by Turkish and Moroccan bathhouses.

A traveller guide has detailed what to expect inside a hammam, the steam bath and public bathing ritual found across Islamic cultures, from getting naked in front of strangers to being scrubbed and doused with water on a heated marble slab.

The guide, published as part of a Traveller series, describes the experience as disconcerting for first-timers but ultimately rewarding. When you do get naked, no one will care, according to the guide, but if you are shy or it is your first time it will feel disconcerting. Men and women are segregated. Bathers are advised not to stare and, if with friends, not to chatter; if you have to speak, do it in hushed tones.

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What to Expect in a Hammam

The guide warns that you will get very intimate with your bath attendant, who will scrub crevices you did not know you had, or cradle you like a baby when soaping your hair. Do not resist any of it, the advice continues. The more jelly-like you are, the more wonderful the result. In Islamic cultures, a hammam is a steam bath and a place of public bathing.

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In earlier times, the baths were a way of cleaning the body, an essential ritual in Islam when there was no private plumbing, but they are also a social gathering place. Most hammams, whether neighbourhood baths or the glammed-up versions for tourists, consist of a series of rooms: a changing room, a cold room, a warmer room and a hot room. The rooms are filled with steam produced in furnaces and cisterns under the floors in traditional bathhouses.

There is usually a heated marble slab on which you lie to be massaged. Massages are inexpensive and tipping is customary, and water fountains or hoses are used to repeatedly sluice you with water. Each culture has its variation of a bathhouse but the two most familiar styles of hammam are Turkish and Moroccan. The treatments slightly vary from each other, although both will get you steamy, scrubbed, oily and wet.

Turkish and Moroccan Bath Styles

Selimiye Hammam in Istanbul was restored in 2018 and is now used as a library, restaurant and a small museum. The rituals are similar. You will first be shown to a vestiary or cold room, where you might be offered a tea or cordial.

Then you will be asked to change. In Turkey, you might be given a small towel to cover yourself, barely, or a robe and clogs or slippers, depending on how upscale the hammam is. In both styles of treatments, you will enter a steamy room and be asked to lie on the hard, warm slab, where you will be sluiced with water, left to steam for 15 or 20 minutes, then scrubbed vigorously with an exfoliating glove.

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In Moroccan hammams, black soap, a buttery soap made from olives, is used for the massage and to get your skin prepped for the vigorous scrub. This always feels dangerous, according to the guide, because you will slip and slide all over the marble slab until it is washed off. In Turkey, the massage might involve foaming bubbles that envelop you in pink froth. You might be sitting on a stool rather than lying down.

Washing and Recovery Process

After the vigorous scrub, which may feel like you have lost several layers of skin, there is the moment we all live for: when the hair is gently washed. In Morocco the shampoo is orange-blossom scented. You are then dried carefully, wrapped in towels and sent back out to the warm cold room for mint tea and recovery, like a very clean and happy baby.

The article was written by Lee, a best-selling novelist, columnist, editor and writer whose distinguished career stretches back more than three decades, including 12 years based between New York and Paris. Lee specialises in sustainable and thoughtful travel.