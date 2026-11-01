Scenic Sapphire River Cruise Sails Saone and Rhone Through Southern France

An 11-day river cruise aboard Scenic Sapphire explores southern France, visiting Lyon, Vienne, Viviers, Tournon, Avignon and Arles, with Roman ruins, vineyards, medieval abbeys and a gala dinner at the Pope's Palace.

An 11-day river cruise aboard Scenic Sapphire sails the Saone and Rhone rivers through southern France, taking in medieval abbeys, crumbling castles, lavender fields and limestone villages hidden in folds of hills covered in buttercups.

The ship slips away from the quay in Lyon before dawn. When the writer rises under a pink-stained sky, the vessel is beyond the city and into leafy countryside on the grey-green Saone, a colour that looks improbable in Impressionist paintings. Coffee comes from the Panorama Lounge and a freshly baked croissant is taken on deck. The landscape opens up, flat and tranquil, with tractors trundling in fields and villages of pink houses, church spires and flapping French flags.

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Relaxing Onboard Scenic Sapphire

Gliding under the occasional bridge, the writer feels smug at the sight of commuters heading to work. The trip is a complete surrender to utter indolence, with every triviality and trouble of travel handled by the crew. Unpacked and unwound, the writer turns all energies to the holiday afloat on both rivers. History, summarised by excellent guides, is a violent muddle of rampaging Romans, rival exiled popes and guillotined aristocrats, but its horrors and confusions are no more.

The past unfolds in a peaceful assemblage of fortified villages and worn towns. The cruise provides a snapshot of French history without the tedious bits, supplemented with bustling contemporary life. Vienne is the perfect example, with one of Europe's best preserved Roman temples right downtown, surrounded by popular cafes and bars. The whole town is littered with Roman foundations and lopped-off walls on which locals sit in the sun, complaining about bread prices and politics.

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A walk through Viviers reveals a hilltop cathedral which the townsfolk started building in the 5th century. At the other end of history, two nuclear power plants and several high-speed train lines are visible from the ship, and in the Confluence district of Lyon where the Rhone and Saone rivers meet, odd-angled contemporary buildings appear in startling orange and green. A hundred fabulous buildings appear on this cruise, showcasing two millennia of architecture.

Exploring Historic Vienne

Vienne alone is quite the marvel, with a Gallo-Roman museum, a ruined Burgundian fortress, and a cathedral where guide Juan points out the clear switch from Romanesque to Gothic styles during construction. A Roman theatre is hacked into a hillside. Above it is a church whose door creaks like the prelude to a horror movie. Dusty statues lurk in the shadows inside.

Outside, the writer sits on a bench and enjoys the same views of the Rhone Valley the Romans appreciated. In the town below, people bustle about with shopping bags and boxes of patisseries. A street market bursts with honey, truffles, white asparagus, huge oranges and goat cheese in brine. A dinner beneath the vaulted ceiling of the banqueting hall at the Pope's Palace in Avignon is memorable.

This is fairytale France, just as you want it to be, skipping all the ugly bits. Fortunately, this cruise is an adult fairytale that also takes in the vineyards of southern Burgundy and Cotes du Rhone, and aboard the ship the wine flows freely. The river ship's dining is certainly for grown-ups, too.

Chilled champagne soup, beef tenderloin with aged port wine jus, oozing cheese, escargots and frogs' legs, and oddities such as green lentil and roasted walnut soup that is delicious. The ship departs Vienne before dinner. The Rhone is tight between hills and flanked by the occasional village or chateau with slate roofs. The declining sun turns the water silver as passengers dine.

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Visiting Tournon And Vineyards

Next day the ship has been magicked into Tournon, which claims a 10th-century castle and, across France's oldest suspension bridge, prestigious Tain l'Hermitage vineyards and upmarket chocolate maker Valrhona. The cruise takes in the big sights everyone wants to see and French cliches everyone wants to experience, but provides lesser-known joys too, and the chance to soak up local life. Tournon is an unremarkable but deeply pleasant stop, allowing time to slow down and study people.

The writer concludes that the French love dragging sulky little dogs on leads, pruning trees with cruel enthusiasm, pushing shopping caddies across cobblestones, and erecting vastly expensive contemporary public art as perches for discontented pigeons. The French like their little fairgrounds too, and there is one by the river, where lurid merry-go-round horses whirl and women in headscarves giggle over ice-creams.

Small-town provincial France is the real deal, a cosy place away from the pretensions of Paris and stateliness of grand showcase regional cities. Avignon, the next day, is famous for its half-collapsed Gothic bridge that French kids sing about. The town, a quick walk from the ship's dock through a gate in the medieval city walls, offers charming wandering, with cafe-filled squares shaded by trees and boutiques of impeccable French fashion.

Dining At Avignon Pope Palace

Looming over it all is a colossal fortress-residence built by medieval popes who lived in exile in Avignon for a century. Guide Theo does a top job explaining the history and architecture on a tour, but the Pope's Palace is even more beautifully showcased that evening. A special event takes passengers there for a gala dinner.

Serenaded by a string quartet and under illuminations projected onto the walls, they dine beneath a vast medieval vaulted ceiling of the banqueting hall once used by popes: a night to remember. An overnight stay in Avignon allows for excursions into the surroundings. Some passengers go to see the Roman aqueduct at Pont du Gard. Some wine-taste in the prestigious vineyards of Chateauneuf-Du-Pape.

For the writer, it is a visit to Senanque Abbey and the village of Gordes, teetering on a hilltop with fabulous views over a jigsaw-puzzle-perfect corner of Provence. Arles is as far south as the ship sails before the Rhone turns toward the sea.