Review: Nathan Fielder and A24's Elizabeth Holmes documentary leaves viewers in a hall of mirrors

A review of the A24 documentary filmed with Elizabeth Holmes and Billy Evans at their beach house 34 days before her prison sentence, in which Holmes rejects Amanda Seyfried's portrayal and Evans grows hostile as he realizes the film may be a mistake.

A review of the new A24 documentary about convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes finds that the film, despite its intimacy, produces another hall of mirrors rather than the truth it hoped to expose.

A24 Documentary Filming Begins

Filming began at the couple's rented beach house just 34 days before Holmes was due to begin her 11-year prison sentence for fraud. Holmes and her husband, Billy Evans, initiated the project themselves, approaching the production company A24 shortly after her trial. Director Nathan Fielder, co-director Oppenheim and their camera crew moved in with the couple. The hope was that this state of intimacy would bring out the truth.

Also read Nathan Fielder’s Elizabeth Holmes doco could make Oscars history. Here’s what to know before seeing it

It does not. Holmes is still claiming that she did not lie about the capacities of her company Theranos' blood testing device, even though its flaws cost shareholders millions of dollars and endangered the health of patients given false results. Watching Fielder stare searchingly into Holmes' glazed blue eyes in a wordless effort to guess what she was thinking quickly becomes tiring.

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It starts to look like a battle of the brands, his desire to embarrass her into slipping up versus her determination to ward him off by maintaining her innocence no matter what. But Fielder was making progress with her husband. Evans' close-ups display a rising note of agitation. In stark contrast to the blandness of his wife's expression, his eyes clearly reflect his fear that things are moving beyond his control.

Filming Technique Produces Results

The film is a slow burn, but Oppenheim's tight camera angles and Fielder's bumbling yet relentless technique are in such perfect synch that they finally get results. Fielder's perseverance still produces another hall of mirrors in the style of those which made The Rehearsal a success, yet the film does succeed in presenting a range of possibilities.

Even Holmes' seemingly unshakeable air of serenity evaporates when Fielder and Oppenheim persuade their hosts to watch Amanda Seyfried portraying Holmes in an episode of the dramatised TV series The Dropout. Holmes lasts no more than a few minutes before demanding the show be turned off, saying she can see nothing of herself in the hard-driving go-getter whom Seyfried depicts on screen.

But it is Evans who really reveals himself as he begins to realise that the film may not be such a great idea after all. No matter what he is saying, his hostility is read in his eyes. At times, he looks like a caricature of himself. The film has been thoroughly dissected since its premiere at the Telluride Festival this year, followed by its impressive performance at the box office.

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Former Reporter Recalls Beach House

Former New York Times reporter Amy Chozick has recalled the time she spent with Holmes and family at the Californian beach house just before Fielder and Oppenheim arrived. She, too, had been surprised by Holmes' transformation. The supremely confident boss remembered by people at Theranos had vanished, replaced by a wearily devoted nursing mother. Chozick also wondered why the film showed no sign of the couple's Salvadoran nanny.

In the end, the film proves as involving as the hype has suggested. The intimacy of its atmosphere is remarkable, but the irritation at Fielder's compulsion to make himself a large part of the story never fades.