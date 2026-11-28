Buddy is a surreal horror-comedy about children trapped inside a 1990s kids TV show hosted by a violent orange unicorn voiced by Keegan-Michael Key. Director Kelly says the film weaponises nostalgia and invites viewers to interpret its themes of control and grooming.

Buddy is a surreal horror-comedy about children who discover they have been trapped inside a 1990s kids TV show hosted by a short-tempered orange unicorn with a penchant for violence.

Director Kelly Explores Sinister Kids TV Origins

The cuddly host, voiced by Keegan-Michael Key, is framed as a knock-off Barney and may initially appear jovial, but if the children refuse to play along, the consequences are deadly. The film is directed by Kelly, who has spoken about the project in detail. He said the idea grew from watching children's television and noticing how over-the-top joy can verge on sinister. The kids in the film display such exaggerated happiness that it becomes unsettling.

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Kelly recalled a specific moment that shaped his thinking. He said: The kids were very well-behaved - when a dance routine happened, they all would just start singing and dancing spontaneously, which sort of freaked me out. He added: I was a very literal child, so I'd think, How would they know to do that? Are they brainwashed?

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Are they being controlled? He also described the deeper origin of the story. Kelly said: I honed in on when I was a kid watching a kid's show … Before I had critical filters to contextualise what I was seeing. Buddy rests in an unconscious place where deep things can happen.

Many viewers have interpreted the film as an allegory for childhood predation or grooming, and the sometimes toxic environments espoused by the kids television industry. That reading has been fuelled by the 2024 expose on Nickelodeon's Dan Schneider, titled Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. Kelly says he is happy for viewers to interpret it however they wish based on their own experience with children's content.

Weaponised Nostalgia Evokes Dread in Audience

That, he says, is the beauty of creating a film so steeped in nostalgia - everyone will connect to it differently. Buddy's nostalgia is weaponised to evoke dread and discomfort. The film pulls on elements in children's TV that you always subconsciously knew were off-putting, then exaggerates them to the nth degree. Kelly explained why that approach resonates with audiences.

He said: Life has gotten more chaotic in many ways, so we're drawn to that safety and structure that the past seems to offer - you know it's not going to get too bad because it's already happened. It's not a surprise versus the uncertainty of the future. Kelly's earlier work helped pave the way for Buddy. He parodied 1980s sitcoms by creating an endless opening credits loop in a project called Too Many Cooks.

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It becomes increasingly unhinged and deranged, culminating in the emergence of a killer who attempts to murder the entire cast. The 11-minute video quickly went viral and was eventually followed by further projects. Kelly described how his career moved from one idea to the next. He said: You do different things, but then one thing gets traction and you realise, I guess I'm good at that.

Social Media Campaign Builds Buddy Mascot Mythos

Let me do more of that. He added: But it does hit me on an emotional level, and it allows me to hang other emotional things on it. The team behind Buddy built social accounts for the unicorn, creating the impression that Buddy was a real-life long-forgotten 1990s kids TV mascot. Fake VHS rips and old-school commercials made some believe they remembered watching Buddy as children, thus pulling on their nostalgia before slowly trickling in split-second flashes of gore.

This subverted nostalgia did so well that it spawned an entire franchise. Buddy's approach shares DNA with Five Nights at Freddy's, which built a franchise off its unsettling kids restaurant animatronics. Among such characters, Buddy is arguably one of the most nuanced. Instead of a mindless killer, he is positioned as desperate for affection, often mistaking blind compliance for love.

Buddy Set for 2026 Sundance Film Festival Screening

While Buddy goes a step above and ultimately resorts to violence, he remains an incredibly convincing, vaguely familiar children's show mascot - and therein lies the terror. The film is set to screen as part of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, where it will bring its unsettling take on 1990s children's television to new audiences.