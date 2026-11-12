Peter Garrett reflects on family, Julia Gillard and Midnight Oil life

Midnight Oil frontman and former Labor MP Peter Garrett, 73, discusses his wife Doris, his daughters, his relationship with Julia Gillard and his family influences.

Peter Garrett, best known as the frontman of Midnight Oil and a former Labor MP during the Rudd-Gillard governments, has spoken about his relationship with Australia's first female prime minister and why he fell in love with his wife, Doris.

The 73-year-old father of three daughters gives a personal account of family, music and politics. Garrett says his maternal grandmother, Emily Collins, was one of the toughest, sweetest and most determined people he has known. In her early 20s she travelled from the town of Nhill, Victoria, to Western Australia to work as a nurse, caring for Aboriginal people with leprosy. Her health would have been pretty rugged in her last 20 years, but he never heard her complain.

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A Family of Strong Women

She lived to the ripe age of 97. He got to know her well in her latter years after his mother, Betty, died in 1977. His mother was a pioneer feminist. After World War II, she was one of the first big cohort of women to go to university.

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She became a social worker at a community welfare centre at The Rocks in Sydney. She was an incredibly warm and welcoming person but was also interested in the world around her. She was very outspoken in her views. From her, Garrett thinks he certainly got some of his passion for politics.

Garrett says he was not a rebellious teenager and he grew up in a happy family, which is an incredible thing. If he had to have a celebrity crush, it would be the big sister of a guy who lived down the road. In the early days of Midnight Oil, his mother came to see the band in a steamy little basement club in Sydney.

A Musical Mother and a German Love

She was definitely the first older person or family member to come to a show, as his father, Peter, had passed away by then. He had had a few girlfriends but was committed to the Oils, as the band played six or seven nights a week. He met his wife, Doris, after Midnight Oil had just recorded their fourth album, 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1.

The band had been to England and was just starting to get airplay. They met at a friend's house one night. Doris had been studying in Australia, but was about to move back to Germany to live. Garrett was smitten by her formidable combination of brains, beauty and a deep soul.

It was refreshing to find someone he was attracted to, wanted to spend his life with and possibly raise a family with, which they did. Midnight Oil played with the Divinyls in the 1980s. Garrett says it is well known that Chrissy Amphlett did not take shit from anybody. But maybe some of the bravado on stage was not necessarily reflected in the way she was in real life.

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Rock'n'Roll Rivals and Literary Respect

She was very sensitive and an incredible performer and a great songwriter. Garrett gave an interview in which he said Patti Smith was an incredible artist. They ended up exchanging emails. Patti said she had been doing Beds Are Burning live, and wanted to ask Midnight Oil whether that was OK, and if they liked her version.

It was double thumbs-up from the Oils. They have never met, as they keep missing each other due to touring. She is a great poet. There is a lot of poetry in the way Patti writes.

A Political Ally and Fatherhood

As a Labor MP from 2004 to 2013, Garrett was quite close to Julia Gillard during her prime ministership. He says she was such a strong person, given the amount of outrageous commentary and bullying that went on. Let us just call it for what it was: dinosaur sexism. Garrett has three daughters: Emily, 40, May, 39, and Grace, 36.

May and Grace do backing vocals in his band, the Alter Egos. It is very sweet to have them on stage. He loves to hook into a song and hear their cascading voices around him. At home, he is just the daggy dad who wants to put on his ugg boots and watch a bit of AFL footy; he hopes that Essendon gets a bit better.

Family Band and Humble Hopes

At the very least, he has tried to instil in his daughters the sense that whatever they want to do, to do the absolute best they can; to be thoughtful, aware and empathetic to the wider world including other people, and the beautiful fabric of nature. Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos are continuing to perform.