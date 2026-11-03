Wicked Women of Wollongong tour reveals convict-built Chains Bath for women

A new walking tour by She Shapes History uncovers the hidden stories of women in Wollongong, including a convict-built rock pool and a landmark sex discrimination case.

A new walking tour in Wollongong is revealing hidden stories of women, including a secret rock pool built by convicts. The Wicked Women of Wollongong tour, run by She Shapes History, takes visitors to the Chains Bath below Flagstaff Hill Lighthouse.

Guide Lindsay Burlton says it is the second-oldest rock pool in NSW, possibly Australia, built in 1839 by convict labour specifically for women. The pool, named for the iron chains swimmers held when the ocean was rough, was created to attract women to the male-dominated colonial settlement. Burlton says it is a significant space for women in Wollongong's history but remains completely unacknowledged, with no signage telling its story. She calls it an interesting parallel to women's history in general.

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Founder Seeks Recognition For Women History

She Shapes History was founded in 2021 by Sita Sargeant to uncover hidden stories of women who shaped cities. Its tours include the Badass Women of Canberra, Melbourne, and Sydney. Sargeant says she launched the company out of frustration at how little recognition women's historical contributions received in her hometown of Canberra. She wants She Shapes History to be on the agenda wherever people travel.

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The tour also tells of women who took BHP to the Equal Opportunity Tribunal in the 1980s and won. Burlton says the landmark victory became the biggest sex discrimination case in Australia and changed industrial relations forever. Another stop is the Ethel Hayton Walk, named for a journalist committed to reshaping Wollongong from a coal city to one of arts and culture.

Her contributions include the Wollongong Conservatorium of Music, the Wollongong Art Gallery, and the Steinway concert grand piano in the Town Hall. Other stories include hotelier Hilda Condon, who helped local inventor Evelyn Owen get the prototype for the Owen Gun to a manufacturer. There is also Aboriginal rights campaigner Pearl Gibbs, who helped establish the Aboriginal-Australian Fellowship, a key force behind the successful 1967 referendum.

Final Stop Celebrates Community Activist Sally Bowen

The tour finishes on Crown Street Mall, where community activist Sally Bowen brought eight diverse groups together for Wollongong's first International Women's Day march in 1979. Burlton says they came as a coalition, marching hand in hand, waving signs and beating drums, calling it creative disorder. The march ultimately secured funding for the Wollongong Women's Centre. The two-hour Wicked Women of Wollongong tour operates every Saturday and Sunday morning, costing $60 a person.

Sargeant plans to take her tours to other Australian and international cities. Her long-term vision is to transform how people think about history.