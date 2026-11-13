Rediscovered George Michael Faith Tour Concert Film Headed to Cinemas After 40 Years

A lost concert film of George Michael's 1988 Faith tour, shot in Paris and left untouched for almost 40 years, is being released with a new documentary by Mary McCartney.

A rediscovered concert film showing George Michael at his peak during his Faith tour is set for release after almost 40 years. The footage, shot in Paris in May 1988, sat untouched in 30 film canisters in Michael's archives until now.

The film captures two performances at the Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy on May 30 and 31, 1988, during Michael's Faith tour. That tour included 109 shows across 16 countries, including Australia, from February 1988 to July 1989. As far as pop images go, it is indelible. The Ray-Ban aviators.

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Paris Concert Captures Faith Tour Peak

The stubble. The leather jacket. The cocked hip. Onstage in Paris in May 1988, just months after Faith became a global chart-topping smash, George Michael playfully teases an audience of 20,000 fans, striking a silhouette to impassioned screams.

He knew the strength of that image he created, and he just played to it, says Andy Morahan, who directed Michael's iconic Faith music video. He had already plotted his solo image as he was exorcising himself away from Wham! and the big blonde hair and all that stuff. It was like, Right, this is who I am now. He had served his apprenticeship with Wham!

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, and he knew how to write these songs that jumped out of the radio, says David Austin, Michael's longtime friend and manager, who co-directed the film with Morahan. He was sparring with the greats - Michael Jackson, Prince, Madonna, his three great contemporaries - and he was outselling them all. By the time he got to Faith, he was pretty polished and he knew what he was doing.

Ahead of the 10th anniversary of Michael's death this December - the singer died on December 25, 2016, aged 53 - the film is a wild feat of resurrection. It was assembled from restored and remastered 35mm footage. The audio for both nights had also been recorded on a 24-track mobile studio for a French radio broadcast. It was never designed to be a concert film.

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George had just wanted me to shoot the best bits from the show that he could pick out, Morahan explains. It wasn't until 40 years later that David came to me and said, Have a look at this, we might have something here. The footage proved a treasure trove. Since it wasn't a scripted shoot, Morahan had approached the original job with a looser brief.

He had Michael's permission to light the audience during certain sections of songs. He also had a director of photography and a 16-camera crew situated throughout the arena. I was talking to them on headphones, and they were asked to really go for it, to get the flares and silhouettes and really capture the energy of George's performance. No phones, just 20,000 lighters and a handful of worried OHS workers.

When we revisited it all, it was like, wow, says Morahan. George was really comfortable with where he was at that time, which is why this film is so joyous. He's at the top of his game. He literally runs around like an Olympic athlete.

He's got the audience in the palm of his hand. As a pristine time capsule, the footage is remarkable. Michael paces nonstop across three stages as he peels through classics. He bounces like a glistening jackhammer, doing MTV dance moves choreographed by Paula Abdul.

The singer was 24 years old and riding the wave of chart-topping success that was Faith. As a cinematic event, it's immersive. In the arena, we're surrounded by 20,000 fans swaying cigarette lighters in a way that might horrify young phone addicts and OHS officers alike. Cameras shoot the action from all over, including inside the audience pit with Michael hovering above.

Between the sound and vision, it feels like you're right there. The technology helped us in that we can clean everything out, we can do amazing things, says Morahan. In a funny kind of way, this is probably a better film for having waited all these years. The concert film opens with a short documentary, Finding Faith, from photographer and filmmaker Mary McCartney, the eldest daughter of Paul and Linda.

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Mary McCartney Finds Faith Documentary

Her film sets the context around the concert, using previously unseen archive photos and unreleased clips from interviews Michael did with Tony Parsons between 1989 and 1990 for the book Bare. McCartney says she was drawn to how casual and unguarded Michael was in the interviews. He's really young, 24 and just out of Wham! , and we see a very reflective George Michael.

He's thinking, What's my next move? I want to do this, but what am I willing to sacrifice for this? He's a sensitive person at an interesting time in his life and career, and I think that comes across. McCartney had known Michael for years, but the two became close around 2005 when Michael and his then partner, art dealer Kenny Goss, invited her to exhibit her photography at their gallery in Dallas.

I got to understand his humour. You'd ask him a question and he was very honest, very funny and slightly self-deprecating, McCartney recalls. I wanted this piece to show the emotion of George and the vulnerability, and also his talent and craft, and then just release him live into the auditorium. In the years since his death, there's an added wrinkle to seeing Michael in his pure element.

Recent documentaries, such as Netflix's 2023 film Wham! , have reflexively reframed Michael as a tortured artist, the pop star whose teen idol success forced him to conceal his sexuality until his infamous arrest in a public bathroom in 1998. In the Faith concert, Michael's staging plays like a metaphor: he emerges from a barred cage, lives his best life onstage, only to return to his cage at the show's end. Was he trying to tell us something?

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No, he wasn't tortured at all! says Austin with a laugh. He absolutely owned who he was throughout his career. Everything was very calculated. Morahan agrees.

There's a thing in Mary's opening film where he says, I consider myself one of my generation's high achievers, but I want to be known as a musician and an artist, and I think that was his motivation. When he won his first Ivor Novello award in 1985, he burst into tears because to be recognised by his peers was absolutely everything to him.

At September's MTV Video Music Awards, young artists including Sombr and Raye joined in a medley of Michael's biggest hits. The film offers another chance to refocus Michael's legacy, away from cheap narratives and sordid storylines, and back to his craft. I hope young people can feel what George was doing and understand the excellence on show, says Austin. Because this is the benchmark.