Author Climbs Kilimanjaro After Near-Fatal Heart Attack and Quitting Alcohol

A 60-year-old journalist recounts his nine-day climb of Mount Kilimanjaro via the Remote Northern Circuit after surviving a near-fatal heart attack and giving up alcohol. He reaches Uhuru Peak at 5895 metres with guide Lucia Kivoi.

It is two in the morning and we have already been walking for three hours. I am bone-tired, filthy and freezing, despite multiple layers of insulation.

Climbers Face Brutal Kilimanjaro Summit Night

We are above 5000 metres and every step is a Herculean effort. But the hardest part is yet to come. In our Kilimanjaro summit night group there are three Australian climbers, plus guide Lucia Kivoi, and porters Aristide and Meshack. One of our party has already been forced to turn back with breathing difficulties.

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The objective is Uhuru Peak, at 5895 metres, the legendary Roof of Africa. Between us and our goal lies the notorious climb to Gilman's Point. It is a brutally steep, rocky scramble over loose volcanic scree that seems to go on forever. We grind up the slope, one gruelling step after another at a pace so comically laboured it feels like slow motion.

A couple of times I glance up to see pinpricks of light so impossibly high above us they could almost be stars. My heart sinks when I realise these are the head torches of climbers ahead. That is where we need to get to, one painful step at a time, pole, pole, Swahili for slowly, slowly, the golden rule on Kilimanjaro. A year earlier, two major life events set off the chain of occurrences that landed me here.

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The first was a medical emergency. I came within a hair's breadth of a fatal heart attack and only by good luck was the problem discovered and then sorted with an apparently routine, to the doctors at least, operation. The other event, linked to my cardiac emergency, was the personal decision to lower the curtain on a 40-year love affair with alcohol.

Recovering Journalist Accepts Mountain Climbing Challenge

In short order, I went from being a morose, overweight, stressed-out journo who was determinedly drinking himself to death to being a sober, relatively fit and healthy 60-year-old enjoying a new lease on life and with an eye to my next challenge. That opportunity arose when a colleague remarked on how well I was looking and casually suggested I was going to be one of those sorts of people who climb Mount Kilimanjaro.

That was enough encouragement for me and with the help of our travel editor and World Expeditions, I soon signed up for the expedition. This abrupt decision was not entirely out of character. Looking back, I have made a lot of pretty big calls on a whim. There was the time in the early 1990s that I ended up riding a bike with a mate from Delhi to Mumbai.

That came about largely as the result of a drunken challenge. We arrived in Delhi and the first order of business was to buy a map to see where Mumbai actually was.

Then there was the decision in my 20s to quit my job and move to Australia from England, just because I fancied a change. And let us not forget the night of my ill-advised ascent of the Harbour Bridge. Yes, we were arrested, and, no, we were not sober. After the initial flurry of enthusiasm, I filed away the Kilimanjaro trip in a mental folder marked Down The Track and got on with enjoying my new life.

Then, as deadlines have a habit of doing, the departure date came barrelling towards me. In no time at all the airy concept of flying to Africa to attempt a hugely ambitious climb flipped from the theoretical to very concrete reality. I was poring over a map with the other three team members and guide Lucia in the lounge of our hotel in Arusha, Tanzania. Within minutes of meeting Lucia, I knew we were in safe hands.

Senior Guide Lucia Kivoi Leads Kilimanjaro Expedition

A Maasai woman nicknamed Lioness, she has summited Kilimanjaro too many times to count. She was one of the first ever female porters on the mountain before going on to become a highly respected senior guide. Everyone knows Lucia on Kilimanjaro. She calls the mountain her office.

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Lucia lays down her idiosyncratic terms from the get-go. I am your Mama, she tells us. While you are here you must forget your families, your children, husbands, wives. I am here to look after you.

Whatever you need, any problems you have, you come to me. She is as good as her word. Over the next nine days her extraordinary leadership abilities become apparent. She manages the team of 24 porters and deals with all the logistical complexity of ensuring we are all fed, sheltered and safe.

She also gives canny psychological support each time one of us wavers in the face of a challenge that so often seems beyond us. You are eating an elephant, she tells us. And, of course, the only way to eat an elephant is one mouthful, or in our case, one step, at a time. We are climbing Kilimanjaro by the Remote Northern Circuit, which at nine days is the longest of the many different approaches.

Starting on the western side of the mountain, it loops around to the north before the final summit push up the eastern flank. There are two main benefits to playing this long game. The first is that after the initial couple of days, climbers on the Northern Circuit leave the crowds behind. We have the desolate Shira Plateau just about to ourselves.

Northern Circuit Offers Best Acclimatisation And Success

The extra days walking also give us extra vital time to acclimatise to the extreme altitude. This is reflected in the fact the Northern Circuit has the highest summit success rate of all the routes. After a lively four-hour bus ride with our porters, stopping occasionally along the way to pick up extra team members, we arrive at Lemosho Gate, one of six departure points. It is a bustling scene full of febrile intensity as climbers make last-minute gear checks.

Teams of porters line up to have their loads weighed to ensure they come in under the 20-kilogram mandated maximum. Finally, with our gear checked and rechecked and after the obligatory group photo under the starting sign, there is nothing left to do but to start walking. Within minutes we are plunged into dark, lush rainforest, surrounded by moss-covered trees dripping in old man's beard.

This is the first of the four distinct climatic zones we will pass through on our way to the top. The intensity and activity around the gate quickly gives way to near silence, broken only by the sound of our breathing. We are already at 2100 metres.