Qantas 787 grounded in Melbourne two weeks after lightning strike caused significant skin damage

A Qantas Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner struck by lightning on October 30 remains in Melbourne with significant damage to its skin, awaiting repairs with no timeline for return to service.

A Qantas Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner that was struck by lightning on October 30 remains grounded in Melbourne almost two weeks later, with evidence of significant damage to the aircraft skin.

The plane, registered VH-ZND, had flown flight QF94 from Los Angeles to Melbourne when it was hit. Pictures obtained by this masthead show charred areas of the skin and exposed mesh on the fuselage. The damage was left by a lightning bolt and appears to be tens of centimetres in size, according to experts who reviewed the images. It is a significant repair, said UNSW Professor of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering Dr Sonya A Brown, who examined the pictures.

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Professor Reviews Lightning Damage Extent

We design aircraft effectively to be hit by lightning, said Brown. However, because lightning is such a variable event, we would always inspect the aircraft afterward to ensure how extensive the damage and the level of repairs needed. Some damage can be minimal with less than a centimetre on the surface, said Brown. In this case, it appears to be tens of centimetres, she said.

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Qantas confirmed the plane was struck by lightning in-flight but could not provide a time frame for its return to service. Commercial aircraft are designed to withstand lightning strikes, and the aircraft continued its journey to Melbourne without incident, a spokesperson for the airline said. Qantas said its engineers in Melbourne are inspecting and conducting repairs to the aircraft, and it will return to service once that work is complete.

Commercial jets are designed to conduct electric currents safely away from crucial equipment and fuel aboard the plane, often toward wicks on the wing or tail. Metallic surfaces give planes a Faraday Cage effect, conducting the charge across the surface toward wingtips or the tails. Faraday Cages are metal enclosures or frames that block external electricity from reaching their interior. They are used to protect sensitive equipment or facilities from unwanted electrical charges.

How Planes Conduct Electrical Currents Safely

They are designed and built to have conducting paths through the plane to take the lightning strike and conduct the currents, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). This is one of the reasons planes typically avoid thunderstorms if they can. The aircraft themselves can often trigger the strike because their presence enhances the ambient electric fields typical for thunderstorms.

When a lightning strike is suspected, there is a mandatory inspection for damage, which can delay flights and be quite expensive, the NOAA writes. In the case of the Qantas plane, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner uses a carbon fibre composite for the skin, which does not by itself conduct charges. So it is fitted with a mesh that creates a continuous path for the electrical charge.

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Carbon Fibre Skin Requires Special Protection

One expert with deep knowledge of commercial aircraft safety, who reviewed the photos, said: The bronze lightning protection mesh on the fuselage belly skin has certainly taken quite a decent hit. FlightAware shows the plane has not moved from Melbourne since the incident, suggesting another constraint on Qantas long-haul capacity.

When an Australia-based plane is hit by lightning, in some cases, the airlines can either repair it themselves, or conduct a temporary repair and then ferry the plane back to the US. If an airline needed to fly it to the US with no temporary repair done beforehand, it could be flown across the Pacific, unpressurised, a long flight at low altitude to the States.