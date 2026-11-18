Cookbook writer Nicole Maguire shares four chicken recipes from her new book, designed for busy weeknights with one-pan and tray-bake dinners using supermarket ingredients.

Cookbook writer Nicole Maguire has shared four essential chicken recipes from her new book, a collection of recipes for when even that feels too much.

The book is called The Simple Dinner Edit, also known as Simple Dinners Every Day or Simple Weeknights. Most of the recipes are designed to be on the table in 30 minutes or less, with plenty of one-pan and tray-bake dinners that use supermarket ingredients and do not compromise on flavour. In the book's introduction, Maguire writes about the reality of busy weeknights. She says: The reality is, sometimes you do not have the time to get ahead.

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Essential Chicken Recipes For Weeknights

Sometimes you do not have the energy. And sometimes, you simply do not want to spend any extra time in the kitchen beyond what you absolutely need to. Over time, Maguire says she has noticed that the recipes people come back to most are built around the ingredients we are already buying every week. These include chicken, mince meat, tinned beans and tinned tuna.

They are quick to cook, budget-friendly and suit all ages. They can also be versatile when you know how to use them well. Maguire shares four essential chicken recipes to help make dinner feel simpler, lighter and easier to return to, even on the busiest weeknights. The first is a quick one-pan Greek chicken risoni.

Risoni, also known as orzo, is one of her favourite shortcuts for weeknight dinners. It soaks up flavour like a dream and gives you cosy risotto vibes without any stirring. It cooks with lemon, garlic and oregano while the chicken roasts on top. The smell when this comes out of the oven is ridiculous in the best possible way.

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Finish with plenty of feta and a squeeze of lemon and dinner is done. To make the risoni dish, preheat the oven to 180C fan-forced (200C conventional). Combine the marinade ingredients in a large bowl. Add the chicken thighs and toss to coat.

Heat a large, deep oven-safe frypan over medium heat. Cook the chicken for 5-6 minutes, turning once halfway. The chicken will not be fully cooked at this point. Set the chicken aside on a plate.

To the same pan, add the risoni, hot chicken stock and lemon juice, ensuring the risoni is mostly submerged. Return the chicken to the pan, skin-side up if using skin-on thighs. Bake in the oven, uncovered, for 18 minutes, or until the risoni is tender and most of the liquid has been absorbed. There may be a small pool of residual liquid on top of the risoni, which is normal and gets absorbed in the next step.

Remove the pan from the oven. Remove the chicken and set aside on a plate. Add the spinach and parmesan to the risoni in the pan. Gently stir the risoni until the cheese melts and the spinach has wilted slightly.

Return the chicken to the pan. Let it sit for 2-3 minutes to absorb any remaining liquid and allow the spinach to soften fully. Top with crumbled feta and extra lemon slices if using. Serve warm, straight from the baking dish with your favourite sides.

Recipe One Greek Chicken Risoni

For the stock, combine chicken stock powder or cubes using the ratio as per the packet instructions and boiling water from the kettle in a large jug. Prepare it just before needed. Leftovers can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3 days and are not suitable to freeze. The second recipe is Mum's chicken.

Maguire says her mum has a batch of this chicken marinating in her fridge at all times. When she first made this recipe herself, she called her mum mid-cook to make sure she was doing it right. When she put it on the table for the first time, the kids took one bite and said, This tastes exactly like Baka's chicken, and she knew she had nailed it.

The flour and marinade create a soft, glossy, intensely savoury sauce in the pan. It is not quite gravy, but rich enough to spoon generously over mashed potatoes. Cook it gently and do not rush it. That is the only trick to this deliciously tender, smothered chicken.

To make Mum's chicken, combine the marinade ingredients in a large bowl and mix well. Add the chicken and toss to coat evenly. Press the chicken pieces into the flour, shaking off any excess. Heat the olive oil in a large, heavy-based non-stick frypan over medium heat, not high, as the sugars can catch.

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Place the chicken in the pan in a single layer and cook for 5-6 minutes on the first side until deep golden. Turn the chicken, reduce the heat to medium-low and cook for a further 4-5 minutes. Cover loosely with a lid for the final few minutes to ensure the chicken cooks through without burning. Pour 60ml, which is 1/4 cup, of water into the base of the pan.

It will bubble immediately. Use tongs to gently turn the chicken in the pan juices, scraping up any caramelised bits from the base. Cook for 1-2 minutes until the liquid reduces slightly and becomes glossy. Place the lid on, turn the heat off and allow the chicken to rest for 3-4 minutes.

The sauce will thicken slightly as it settles. Spoon the chicken onto plates along with the pan juices, with extra freshly ground black pepper and your favourite sides. Note that this is not crispy crumbed chicken. The flour forms a soft, slightly sticky coating that absorbs the pan juices and becomes deeply savoury.

Recipe Two Mums Chicken And Sauce

The sauce may separate slightly, which is normal and full of flavour. Spoon it all over the chicken. The third recipe is one-pot garlic chicken and rice. Maguire says this is one of those dinners made from ingredients most of us already have on hand: chicken thighs, rice and a few pantry spices.

But wow, it is good. The chicken cooks until golden while the rice quietly absorbs all that garlicky stock underneath. It is comforting, reliable and goes with almost anything you have got in the fridge. To make it, combine the marinade ingredients in a shallow bowl.

Add the chicken and use tongs or your hands to ensure it is evenly coated in the marinade. Heat a large, deep heavy-based pan over medium-high heat. Cook the chicken for 6-8 minutes, turning once halfway through, until golden. Remove the chicken from the pan and set aside on a plate.

Spoon out any excess fat from the pan, especially if you used skin-on chicken, if desired, although this is not essential. Add 60ml, which is 1/4 cup, of water and use a spoon to scrape up any bits stuck to the bottom of the pan. To the same pan, add the onion and garlic. Cook, stirring, for 1-2 minutes until fragrant.

Add the rice and stock to the pan, stir and bring to a simmer. Once simmering, reduce the heat to low and return the chicken to the pan, skin-side up if using skin-on chicken thighs. Cover and cook for 15 minutes. Once the chicken and rice are cooked, remove the pan from the heat and allow it to stand for 10 minutes, covered.

Recipe Three One Pot Garlic Chicken

The fourth recipe is a meatball spin on a viral hit. Maguire describes it as her kind of meatball dinner: no frying, no standing at the stove, just everything working for you in the background. The meatballs bake in the oven, on a tray, so the one-pan rules are bent slightly.