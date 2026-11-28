Campbell Graham says he is happy to wait until the start of the season to negotiate a new South Sydney deal despite rival interest, as the Rabbitohs prepare to meet Cameron Munster and manage his contract questions.

Campbell Graham says he is happy to wait until the start of the season to negotiate a new deal with South Sydney, despite several rival clubs expressing interest in the representative outside back.

Having already recruited star prop Payne Haas for the upcoming season, Souths will sit down with Storm playmaker Cameron Munster early next week, while beyond 2027 has been a big talking point. But there are just as many questions about Graham's next contract.

Also read Latrell Mitchell's Future and Motivation in Question at Souths

Campbell Graham Contract Value

The strike centre, a local junior, has been limited to 30 games across the past three seasons and missed all of 2024 because of a sternum injury, which has made it difficult to establish his true market value. At his best, Graham, who is still only 27, would rank just below Newcastle's Bradman Best and Dolphins flyer Jack Bostock, who are in line to earn up to $1 million per season with their next deals.

Advertisement

Graham is backing himself to get through the pre-season before turning his sights to continuing his career at the club he adores. Souths have been home to me since I was 15, I love this club, I love everyone involved in it, now I just have to play what's in front of me, he said. I've had limited conversations with Souths, and I just want to sit back and focus on getting myself physically right for the season ahead.

I had a little shoulder cleanout, but I've been doing full training. Physically it's the best I've felt going into a pre-season in a long time. I got a big chunk of work done before training started. I've still got at least another year here.

Payne Haas Arrival At Souths

I'm excited for Payne being in this group. I'm excited to see what we can do on the field this year. I also understand it's a business. I have to see where they're at, and what they want for their future.

There were reports Graham may have had to make way to free up salary cap room to accommodate Sam Walker if he was able to join Souths 12 months early from the Roosters. Even though Walker has joined the Chiefs from 2028, the storyline did not rattle Graham. You read plenty of stuff in the papers, one week it's me, one week it's Jye Gray, the next it's Jack Wighton, Graham said. I don't pay much attention to it.

Advertisement

The thing I know for certain is I'm here next year, and that's all I'll occupy my mind with. There have been no genuine conversations with other clubs. If it takes up to the start of the season, so be it. I'll let my work do the talking.

Graham Position And Community Work

Graham sees himself as a centre, but like last year, if Wayne needs me on the wing, I'm more than happy to play on the wing. Souths chief executive Blake Solly praised Graham for his resilience in overcoming injuries, as well as his tireless work off the field, which led to him winning the Ken Stephen Medal for community services.

Campbell, like many of our players, are in their best shape at this stage in recent seasons; the pre-season and Campbell getting himself into the best physical position has been everyone's focus, Solly said. Meanwhile, Matt Dufty, who made the fullback role his own while on a full-time training wage last season, has returned to the club on a train-and-trial deal until Christmas.